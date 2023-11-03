^

Korean Wave

Back after 3 years: Song Kang captured in 'Sweet Home 2' 

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
November 3, 2023 | 1:59pm
Back after 3 years: Song Kang captured in 'Sweet Home 2'Â 
Song Kang returns as Cha Hyun-soo in the second season of the post-apocalytic series "Sweet Home."
MANILA, Philippines — Song Kang is caged and shackled as he tries to think if he is the answer to the monster pandemic that hit the world in the highly anticipated second season of the post-apocalyptic drama "Sweet Home." 

In the newly released season date announcement, Song Kang's Cha Hyun-soo is transported inside what appears to be a military base. Covered in blood with his hands and feet cuffed, he hears a voice that asks him, "Are you the savior who can end all this?"

He replies: "What do I need to do?" Afterwards, blood falls down all over him. 

The next scenes show some of the characters who survived the first season, which ended in 2020. 

Lee Eun-yoo (Go Min-si) is among the throng of frightened people backing away from an unseen evil force. She is all alone after the bittersweet end of her brother Eun-hyuk (Lee Do-hyun) at the end of the first season. 

The mysterious man, Pyun Sang-wook (Lee Jin-wook), whose gangster ways helped residents of Green Home survive the monsters,  returns with his trademark smirk. 

Other favorite characters are yet to appear in the upcoming show's teasers, leaving fans whether they've survived after getting out of the apartment complex Green Home, which was overrun by monsters.

WATCH: Green Home residents try to survive with the monsters roaming the world in 'Sweet Home 2'

Song Kang is a unique human as he was able to merge with his "inner beast," compared to other dwellers who succumbed to the monsters inside them. 

"Sweet Home" is one of Song Kang's upcoming dramas on Netflix. Dubbed "Son of Netflix, his other drama "My Demon," opposite Kim Yoo-jung, premieres on the platform on November 24. 

The second season of "Sweet Home" premieres on Netflix on December 1. — Video from Netflix Philippines YouTube channel

