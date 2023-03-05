'Sweet Home' star Song Kang on Jollibee, dolls and his viral 'Hype Boy' dance cover

MANILA, Philippines — Korean star Song Kang revealed more of himself at this morning's media conference before his Deoproce Fun Meet tonight at the Araneta Coliseum.

The "Sweet Home" star arrived yesterday noon and shared that he wanted to see the streets of Manila. He elicited smiles from the attending press when he said that he went out to get Jollibee and was served hearty and popular Filipino food such as Bulalo, Garlic Rice and Halo-Halo.

He also said that he does not have much time to go around but he would like to see Boracay and eat lots of seafood.

The "Nevertheless" star thought long and hard when he was asked about the one thing that people will be surprised to learn about him.

He initially answered that he brings lip balm everywhere because his lips are "big" and often get dry. When some of those in attendance said it was not that surprising, Song Kang thought hard and remembered a fun fact that his fans might want to know.

Everywhere Song Kang goes, he brings with him a doll that comforts him whenever he is nervous or is having a difficult time to process his emotions.

In between answering questions, he would say "Bongga," "Maganda," and "Mahal Kita," to the delight of fans.

When asked if he's even considered becoming an idol, Song Kang was quite sure of his answer.

"No, I don't. I actually realized this as I danced to the viral dance video 'Hype Boy,'" he said as translated by host Sam Oh.

Song Kang went viral dancing to NewJean's "Hype Boy" in his fan meeting in Seoul last month.

He clarified that he would love to, but he thinks he is not capable being an idol.

Song Kang is set to meet his fans for the Deoproce Fun Meet tonight at 6:30 p.m. at the Araneta Coliseum.

