Cha Eun Woo, Kim Nam Joo starring in revenge drama series 'Wonderful World'

MANILA, Philippines — Streaming platform Disney+ is ramping up its collection of Korean content with the upcoming release of "Wonderful World" starring Kim Nam-joo and Astro's Cha Eun-woo.

Nam-joo portrays Eun Soohyun, a successful psychology professor and writer whose successful high comes crashing down following the death of her son.

Driven into depression following the failure of the legal system, Soohyun decides to take matters into her own hands.

Eunwoo meanwhile plays Gwon Seonyul, a medical school dropout from a wealthy family who shares Soohyun's grief as he lost his own parents following a series of incidents.

Also in the cast are Kim Kang-woo as Soohyun's husband and a successful anchorman Kang Soo-ho; Im Se-mi as select shop owner Han Yoo-ri; Jin Geon-woo as Soo-ho's borther and a nuerosurgery resident Kang Tae-ho; and Yang Hye-ji as Seon-yul's best friend Hong Su-jin.

"Wonderful World," written by Kim Jieun and directed by Yi Seungyoung, will begin streaming on March 1.

RELATED: 'Parasite' star Song Kang-ho making television debut in 'Uncle Samsik' on Disney+