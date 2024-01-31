^

Korean Wave

Cha Eun Woo, Kim Nam Joo starring in revenge drama series 'Wonderful World'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
January 31, 2024 | 9:11am
Cha Eun Woo, Kim Nam Joo starring in revenge drama series 'Wonderful World'
Kim Nam-joo and Cha Eun-woo in "Wonderful World"
Disney+

MANILA, Philippines — Streaming platform Disney+ is ramping up its collection of Korean content with the upcoming release of "Wonderful World" starring Kim Nam-joo and Astro's Cha Eun-woo.

Nam-joo portrays Eun Soohyun, a successful psychology professor and writer whose successful high comes crashing down following the death of her son.

Driven into depression following the failure of the legal system, Soohyun decides to take matters into her own hands.

Eunwoo meanwhile plays Gwon Seonyul, a medical school dropout from a wealthy family who shares Soohyun's grief as he lost his own parents following a series of incidents.

Also in the cast are Kim Kang-woo as Soohyun's husband and a successful anchorman Kang Soo-ho; Im Se-mi as select shop owner Han Yoo-ri; Jin Geon-woo as Soo-ho's borther and a nuerosurgery resident Kang Tae-ho; and Yang Hye-ji as Seon-yul's best friend Hong Su-jin.

"Wonderful World," written by Kim Jieun and directed by Yi Seungyoung, will begin streaming on March 1.

RELATED: 'Parasite' star Song Kang-ho making television debut in 'Uncle Samsik' on Disney+

vuukle comment

CHA EUN

CHA EUN WOO

DISNEY

KDRAMA

KIM NAM JOO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Lee Min Ho, Ahn Hyo Seop, Jisoo lead star-studded cast of web novel film adaptation
5 days ago

Lee Min Ho, Ahn Hyo Seop, Jisoo lead star-studded cast of web novel film adaptation

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 5 days ago
Lee Min-ho and Ahn Hyo-seop recently joined a star-studded cast during the script-reading of their upcoming film ...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Wheein of Mamamoo to stage 1st Manila solo concert in April
5 days ago

Wheein of Mamamoo to stage 1st Manila solo concert in April

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 days ago
Korean singer Wheein of the girl group Mamamoo is holding her first-ever solo concert in the Philippines this April.
Korean Wave
fbtw
Kim Seon Ho returning to Manila for fan meet
6 days ago

Kim Seon Ho returning to Manila for fan meet

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
Just months after his last visit, Korean actor Kim Seon Ho is coming back to the Philippines for a fan meet this April.
Korean Wave
fbtw
Korean star Rowoon's Manila fan meet canceled
7 days ago

Korean star Rowoon's Manila fan meet canceled

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 days ago
The management of Korean singer-actor Rowoon canceled his upcoming fan meet in Manila this March due to "unforeseen local...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Manila-based Parallax Studio collabs with Korean powerhouses for upcoming K-movie 'The Guardian'
7 days ago

Manila-based Parallax Studio collabs with Korean powerhouses for upcoming K-movie 'The Guardian'

7 days ago
Filipino fans of K-movies are in for a treat as they watch their favorite Korean stars in a film set in the Philippines....
Korean Wave
fbtw
IU changes collab song with BTS' V to 'Love Wins All' following 'queerbaiting' criticism
10 days ago

IU changes collab song with BTS' V to 'Love Wins All' following 'queerbaiting' criticism

By Kristofer Purnell | 10 days ago
IU's upcoming single with BTS member V is seeing a name change following "queerbaiting" criticism of its original title...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with