Choi Woo-shik, Son Suk-ku star in crime thriller series 'A Killer Paradox'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
January 30, 2024 | 3:26pm
Choi Woo-shik and Son Suk-ku in "A Killer Paradox"
Netflix / released

MANILA, Philippines — Streaming platform Netflix released the main trailer of its upcoming show "A Killer Paradox" starring Choi Woo-shik and Son Suk-ku.

"A Killer Paradox" is based on the webtoon of the same name by Kkomabi, brought to life by director Lee Chang-hee.

Woo-shik plays college student Lee Tang who accidentally murders an individual but realizes he has the ability to identify evil people.

"Striking back has never been an option in my life. So, that day, why did I..." a troubled Lee Tang says in Korean to open the trailer.

Lee Tang dives deeper into his new actions of condemner rather than a murderer, with an arsenal of deadly weapons and even more gruesome killing (some of which had to be censored out with blurs).

On his heels are Suk-ku as bubblegum-popping detective Jang Nan-gam and Lee Hee-joon's Song Chon, a former detective.

The trailer asks if Woo-shik's character is a godsent hero or an unpunished sinner. "There's no right answer, but this is the choice I made," Lee Tang says to close the trailer.

"A Killer Paradox" which also stars Kim Yo-han, Hyun Bong-sik, and Nam Jin-bok, begins streaming on February 9. — Video from Netflix Philippines' YouTube channel

RELATED: Lee Min Ho, Ahn Hyo Seop, Jisoo lead star-studded cast of web novel film adaptation

