Korean Wave

'Parasite' star Song Kang-ho making television debut in 'Uncle Samsik' on Disney+

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
January 3, 2024 | 3:24pm
South Korean actor Song Kang-Ho poses with his trophy during a photocall after he won the Best Actor Prize for his part in "Broker (Les Bonnes Etoiles)" during the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 28, 2022.
AFP/LOIC VENANCE

MANILA, Philippines — Korean actor Song Kang-ho, best known for his movie collaborations with Bong Joon-ho, will star in his very first television series for Disney+'s "Uncle Samsik."

Set in turbulent 1960s' Korea, a military graduate played by Byun Yo-han dreams of improving the country so he joins forces with Kang-ho's titular character, a shady fixer who adapts to any situation and takes whatever steps necessary to get the job done.

Also starring in the series are "All of Us Are Dead" star Lee Kyu-hyung, "Flower of Evil" star Seo Hyun-woo, Jin Ki-joo, Oh Kwang-rok, Oh Seung-hoon, and Kim Min-jae; Kyu-hyung and Hyun-woo had starred together in 2019's "Juror 8," based on "12 Angry Men."

"Uncle Samsik" is written and directed by filmmaker Shin Yeon-shick, with whom Kang-ho collaborated twice last year on the films "One Win" and "Cobweb."

Kang-ho has appeared in four of Joon-ho's films namely "Memories of Murder," "The Host," "Snowpiercer," and "Parasite." He also collaborated with Park Chan-wook on "Joint Security Area," "Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance" (which also starred Kwang-rok) and its sequel, "Thirst," and "Day Trip."

The 16-episode "Uncle Samsik" is set for a global release on Disney+ during the first half of 2024.

RELATED: 'Parasite' actor Lee Sun Kyun's death prompts criticism of police, media

