BTS virtual experience arriving in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — An immersive virtual exhibit on K-pop boy band BTS is hitting Philippine shores later this year.

The B*VERSE "BTS, Singing the Stars" Virtual Reality (VR) Exhibition will set up shop at the fourth level of Quezon City's Gateway Mall 2 from May 17 to August 15.

The exhibition organized by The Fact Music Awards (TMAs) and operated by YiZ Entertainment previously made stops in Malaysia, Japan, and Thailand.

The immersive exhibit contains several features for the ARMY to enjoy like a VR Room that recreates BTS' TMAs stages from 2020 to 2022 and themed rooms personalized for each BTS member, each with their own photos and videos in the Seven Planets section.

A mapping show will also demonstrate dazzling moments symbolizing the unique connection between BTS and ARMY.

Related: IU changes collab song with BTS' V to 'Love Wins All' following 'queerbaiting' criticism

Tickets to the B*VERSE "BTS, Singing the Stars" VR Exhibition will be available soon on the TicketNet website.

BTS won the Daesang at the TMAs from 2018 to 2022, after which was succeeded by fellow boy band Seventeen. In the same timespan, BTS were recipients of the Artist of the Year award.

The group also won the Listener's Choice Award (2019-2021), Best Album (2018), the Worldwide Icon Award (2020), and Best Music (Summer of 2023)

It would have swept the Popularity Award had it not been for Super Junior in 2020, while BTS member Jimin was the recipient in 2023.

In total, BTS have won at the TMAs 26 times, 11 ahead of Super Junior and Korean singer Lim Young-woong.

RELATED: BTS' RM, V receive elite awards after completing basic military training