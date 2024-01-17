^

Korean Wave

BTS' RM, V receive elite awards after completing basic military training

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
January 17, 2024 | 6:45pm
BTS' RM, V receive elite awards after completing basic military training
BTS members RM and V in military uniform
RM via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Two members of K-pop group BTS, RM and V, have completed their basic military training and now proceed to see out their regular mandatory service.

RM and V finished their five weeks of boot camp training after enlisting last December with the other two remaining members of the group who have yet to enlist, Jimin and Jungkook.

The training done in Korea Army Training Center included basic combat and chemical, biological, and radiological defense drills.

At the boot camp graduation ceremony last January 16, both RM and V were given the rank of private and also received awards as elite trainees for scoring top marks.

According to the Korean army, only five from 200 recruits are given the recognition, which also include vacation days and early promotion.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by RM (@rkive)

RM posted the certificate he received on his Instagram account alongside photos of him and V in military uniform, simply captioning the post with "Loyalty!" in Korean.

Korean news agency Yonhap reported that RM will be stationed in a military unit, while V will undergo three more weeks of training since he applied to carry out special operations duty under the Capital Defense Command.

Jimin and Jungkook look forward to finish their basic military training this week.

BTS members hope to reunite in 2025 after all of them — initiated by Jin, Suga, and J-Hope — complete their military service.

RELATED: BTS' Jin gives New Year message, nears end of military service

