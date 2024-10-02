Cebu Pacific expands fleet with major order of 70 A321 planes

MANILA, Philippines — Cebu Pacific, a Philippines-based budget commercial airline, has finalized a significant aircraft purchase agreement with Airbus, marking a substantial expansion of its fleet.

The carrier announced on Tuesday that it has ordered 70 A321neo aircraft, the largest variant in the A320neo line used for commercial aviation.

The order solidifies a portion of the contract inked in July, which outlined plans for Cebu Pacific to acquire up to 152 aircraft worth $24 billion (P1.34 trillion).

The A321neo boasts significant technological improvements over its predecessors.

he new aircraft offers "a 50% noise reduction and more than 20% fuel savings and CO2? reduction compared to previous generation single-aisle aircraft," Cebu Pacific said in a statement.

The airline currently operates 61 A320 family aircraft and nine A330 widebody planes, primarily serving regional routes and destinations in the Middle East.

With this latest purchase order, the airline's backlog with Airbus now stands at 94 A320neo Family aircraft and seven A330neo.