BTS' V, UMI collaborate on 'wherever u r'

MANILA, Philippines — Kim Taehyung or V from the Korean boy band BTS and American-Japanese R&B singer-songwriter UMI have collaborated for latter's latest single "wherever u r."

This as V is now in the early stages of Korea's mandatory military service having officially enlisted a few weeks ago.

The song dropped on December 30, just as V marked his 28th birthday.

Both artists had teased the arrival of their collaboration with snippets of "wherever u r" and the appreciation of each other's own music.

"V and UMI enjoyed listening to one another's music [before working together on this song]," said BTS' label Bighit Music. "Through this collaboration, the two of them conveyed the messages they wanted to tell their fans through music."

Apart from a lyric video, UMI also shared a video of herself and V singing along to their first-ever collab project.

The track joins UMI's 2023 singles after "happy im" and "why dont we go" from her extended play "talking to the wind."

UMI also recently performed at SM Aura's Samsung Hall last August as part of Insignia's "Concert Series"

Meanwhile, V released last September his debut album "Layover" which features the singles "Love Me Again," "Rainy Days" and "Slow Dancing."

