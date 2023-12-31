^

Korean Wave

Red Velvet hopeful for another album as 10th year approaches

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
December 31, 2023 | 5:19pm
Red Velvet members Seulgi, Irene, and Wendy
MANILA, Philippines — Members of Korean girl group Red Velvet Seulgi, Irene, and Wendy have expressed their hopes they will be able to release a new album next year as the group marks 10 years since it debuted.

The three artists are in the Philippines as part of the line-up for the New Year’s Eve Countdown event in Bonifacio Global City along with local singers Ely Buendia, Zack Tabudlo, KZ Tandingan, and Adie.

Red Velvet performed in the Philippines last May sans one of their younger members Joy due to health reasons. It was the group's fourth visit to the country since 2015, but its first for a solo concert.

In a press conference ahead of the countdown event attended by select media outlets including Philstar.com, the three Red Velvet members shared their takeaways from 2023 and their resolutions for the coming year.

Seulgi, with the help of a translator, said 2023 saw each Red Velvet member attempt to challenge themselves individually like Wendy making her stage debut in "Rebecca."

She adds the group hopes to release a new album next year and meet more fans in the future.

Red Velvet released their first album in almost six years, "Chill Kill," last month. The group, however, released the Japanese album "Bloom" in 2022.

Irene noted that 2024 marks 10 years since Red Velvet debuted hence reiterating Seulgi's hopes for an album, however nothing has been firmly scheduled yet so they couldn't really disclose further details about it.

"I do want to challenge myself more as an individual, do new things, and meet more fans as much as possible," Irene also said in Korean.

Wendy added that for next year her goal is to be happy and healthy as an individual, for Red Velvet as a whole, and for everyone present.

Seulgi laughed as she noted both Wendy and her are entering their 30s next year like Irene who is currently 32. Joy will be 28 in September while the group's youngest member Yeri is turning 25.

"I want to be wiser, take more opportunities to learn new things, and become a better adult in general," Seulgi added in Korean, which Irene also said but a focus on hobbies.

Wendy's resolutions were similar but also said she "wants to meet up with new people because I usually stay home," learn from them, and reiterates her wish for daily health and happiness as it's her number one objective.

