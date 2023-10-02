'Shot puno': TWICE thrills Filo Once at 'Ready To Be' Philippine concert

K-pop group TWICE at Ready To Be concert in Philippine Arena

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop group TWICE thrilled their Filo Once with two sold-out concerts in the Philippine Arena over the weekend.

Though the first day had technical issues when Jihyo's voice was not heared when they performed "Feel Special," Twice gave their all-out performance in their Bulacan concert -- to the delight of their fans.

Presented by Live Nation Philippines, TWICE opened their "Ready To Be concert" with "Set Me Free" and "I Can't Stop Me."

They followed it with "Go Hard," More & More," "Moonlight Sunrise" and "Brave."

TWICE members also showcased their individual talents during their solo performances.

Dayhun serenaded the crowd while playing the piano with "Try," Sana covered Dua Lipa's "New Rules," Mina covered Ariana Grande's "7 Rings," Tsuyu covered Charlie Puth's "Done For Me," Jeongyeon covered Justine Timberlake's "Can't Stop Me," Momo covered Beyonce's "Move," Jihyo performed "Killin' Me Good" and Nayeon performed her song "Pop."

Chaeyon, however, was absent due to health reasons.

TWICE then performed "Queen of Hearts" "Yes Or Yes," "What Is Love," "Cheer Up," "Likey," "Knock Knock," "Scientist" and "Heart Shaker" medley.

The Philippine Arena crowd then erupted after Nayeon shouted, "Shot puno" before performing "Alcohol Free."

The group ended their concert with "BDZ" and "Hot."

RELATED: LIST: TWICE Manila concert 2023 ticket prices