Kim Chiu, Paulo Avelino starring in 'What's Wrong With Secretary Kim' Pinoy remake

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actors Kim Chiu and Paulo Avelino are confirmed to star in the Filipino remake of popular Korean series "What's Wrong With Secretary Kim?"

The original 2018 show, based on the 2013 novel of the same name by Jung Kyung-yoon that later became a KakaoPage webtoon, sees Park Min-young as the titular longtime secretary of a major corporation's vice-chairman Lee Young-joon portrayed by Park Seo-joon.

The narcisstic Young-joon does everything he can to prevent his secretary from pushing through with her resignation, and in the process learn that their paths have crossed before.

In the Philippine adaptation, Kim will be playing her secretary namesake while Paulo will portray the company vice-chairman.

Related: 'Nalilinlang lang kayo': Kim Chiu denies breakup rumors with Xian Lim

Coincidentally, Kim and Paulo headlined Dreamscape Entertainment's recent collaboration show with Prime Video "Linlang."

Dreamscape, ABS-CBN, and Viu will be behind the Filipino version of "What's Wrong With Secretary Kim?"; this will be the third adaptation ABS-CBN and Viu have collaborated on after "The Broken Marriage Vow" and "Flower of Evil," the latter also Korean and starred Paulo.

Additional details like the full names of Kim and Paulo's characters, their co-stars, and full plot details will be announced at a later date.

The Philippine adaptation of "What's Wrong With Secretary Kim?" will now enter production and is set for release sometime in 2024.

RELATED: Kim Chiu says Mark Leviste organized her reunion with Kris Aquino