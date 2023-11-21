^

Korean Wave

Kim Chiu, Paulo Avelino starring in 'What's Wrong With Secretary Kim' Pinoy remake

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
November 21, 2023 | 4:16pm
Kim Chiu, Paulo Avelino starring in 'What's Wrong With Secretary Kim' Pinoy remake
Kim and Paulo
The STAR/ File

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actors Kim Chiu and Paulo Avelino are confirmed to star in the Filipino remake of popular Korean series "What's Wrong With Secretary Kim?"

The original 2018 show, based on the 2013 novel of the same name by Jung Kyung-yoon that later became a KakaoPage webtoon, sees Park Min-young as the titular longtime secretary of a major corporation's vice-chairman Lee Young-joon portrayed by Park Seo-joon.

The narcisstic Young-joon does everything he can to prevent his secretary from pushing through with her resignation, and in the process learn that their paths have crossed before.

In the Philippine adaptation, Kim will be playing her secretary namesake while Paulo will portray the company vice-chairman.

Related: 'Nalilinlang lang kayo': Kim Chiu denies breakup rumors with Xian Lim

Coincidentally, Kim and Paulo headlined Dreamscape Entertainment's recent collaboration show with Prime Video "Linlang."

Dreamscape, ABS-CBN, and Viu will be behind the Filipino version of "What's Wrong With Secretary Kim?"; this will be the third adaptation ABS-CBN and Viu have collaborated on after "The Broken Marriage Vow" and "Flower of Evil," the latter also Korean and starred Paulo.

Additional details like the full names of Kim and Paulo's characters, their co-stars, and full plot details will be announced at a later date.

The Philippine adaptation of "What's Wrong With Secretary Kim?" will now enter production and is set for release sometime in 2024.

RELATED: Kim Chiu says Mark Leviste organized her reunion with Kris Aquino

vuukle comment

KDRAMA

KIM CHIU

PARK MIN YOUNG

PARK SEO JOON

PARK SEO JUN

PAULO AVELINO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Lee Seung Gi serenades Filipino fans, leads Chimaek Chicken & Beer Festival
8 days ago

Lee Seung Gi serenades Filipino fans, leads Chimaek Chicken & Beer Festival

By Jan Milo Severo | 8 days ago
Korean star Lee Seung Gi serenaded Filipino fans at the Chimaek Chicken & Beer Festival in BGC Amphitheater last night.&...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Park Seo Joon, Han So Hee monster drama 'Gyeongseong Creature' gets release dates
8 days ago

Park Seo Joon, Han So Hee monster drama 'Gyeongseong Creature' gets release dates

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 8 days ago
Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee's much-anticipated drama "Gyeongseong Creature" will be released in two parts on the streaming...
Korean Wave
fbtw
WATCH: Lee Junho reenacts 'Red Sleeve' confession scene in Filipino
9 days ago

WATCH: Lee Junho reenacts 'Red Sleeve' confession scene in Filipino

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 9 days ago
Korean star Lee Junho went the extra mile by singing a Filipino song and reenacting a scene from his critically acclaimed...
Korean Wave
fbtw
From cutting onions to romance: Lee Junho blushes while reenacting Yoona scene in 'King The Land'&nbsp;
9 days ago

From cutting onions to romance: Lee Junho blushes while reenacting Yoona scene in 'King The Land' 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 9 days ago
Korean star Lee Junho is such a professional that he even tried hard to recapture one iconic kilig moment for his fans and...
Korean Wave
fbtw
'Cat dad' Lee Junho reveals what he would say to his cats if he can talk to them
9 days ago

'Cat dad' Lee Junho reveals what he would say to his cats if he can talk to them

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 9 days ago
The "Red Sleeve" star revealed what he would ask his popular cats given the chance that he could communicate with them.&...
Korean Wave
fbtw
King of fan service: Lee Junho sings Magnus Haven's 'Imahe' at Manila fanmeet
9 days ago

King of fan service: Lee Junho sings Magnus Haven's 'Imahe' at Manila fanmeet

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 9 days ago
"King The Land" star Lee Junho showed why he is on top of his game as he mounted both a mini-concert and fanmeet at last night's...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with