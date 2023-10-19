'Look forward to a rainbow': Kim Chiu visits 'Ate' Kris Aquino in US

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Kim Chiu surprised her "Etiquette for Mistresses" co-star Kris Aquino by visiting the host-actress in the United States where the latter is currently seeking treatment for several autoimmune diseases.

Kris shared a snippet of Kim's visit to her house on her Instagram account, with text in the clip saying, "Reunion with my #panganay."

In the clip, Kim enters the house calling out to Kris, followed by a light scream that caught the attention of Kris' oldest child Josh whom Kim embraced after hugging Kris.

Kim then sat down on a couch's arm to ask how Kris was doing, and Kris sat atop the sofa to fill the actress in.

"All I can say is I love you, I super appreciate your effort to visit, and even if it was a gloomy day, you were the much needed reminder that after all the storms, we can look forward to a RAINBOW. I've missed you, as in SUPER," Kris wrote in the video's caption.

Kris was so relieved for Kim's visit that her biological injectable that afternoon hurt less, leaving Kris to ask Kim to visit more often.

The host-actress also thanked Kim for "16 years of genuinely caring for and trusting" her, and added that Kim just missed Kris' other son Bimby by just 10 minutes — Kim and Bimby share the same birthday, April 19.

Batangas vice-governor Mark Leviste was the one who coordinated Kim's visit, and Kris noted that she and Mark were bouncing back from the rumors that they were still romantically linked.

"We've both learned from our mistakes… with God's help sana tuloy-tuloy na 'yung harmonious and supportive relationship namin," Kris said, thanking Bimby for helping the two realize what they needed to fix to strengthen their commitment.

Kris also took the opportunity to thank every person praying for her as her recovery improved, "Roughly 15 more months of treatment, but I'm alive and hopeful; tuloy ang LABAN, bawal sumuko."

Kim reciprocated her love for Kris in the comments, "Happy ako to talk and see you ate after so many years. Love u ate," and also thanked Mark for arranging the visit.

Apart from 2015's "Etiquette for Mistresses," Kris and Kim starred in "All You Need Is Pag-ibig" the same year though the two are best known for an interview for "Kris TV" where a crying Kim had Kris saying "Because?," inspiring the now-popular meme.

