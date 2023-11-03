'Nalilinlang lang kayo': Kim Chiu denies breakup rumors with Xian Lim

Real-life couple Xian Lim and Kim Chiu at the premiere night of their movie "Always."

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Kim Chiu denied rumors that she and her long-time boyfriend Xian Lim had broken up.

In an interview with the media during the "Linlang" thanksgiving press conference, Kim said that they are still together and very happy with each other.

"Grabe! Kayo talaga, baka nalilinlang lang kayo," Kim said.

"Okay naman po kami ni Xi. Oo, mapanlinlang ang showbiz, pero maayos naman. Masaya naman po," she said.

Recently, Kim was caught off guard by Vice Ganda in an episode of "It's Showtime."

Vice asked Kim, "Sino'ng nagpapangiti sa 'yo lately?"

Kim couldn't readily answer as she just said "hello" facing the camera.

Vice reiterated his question.

"Pamilya ko, kamag-anak ko. Napaka-OA (over-acting)!" Kim said.

Kim then said "Xi," the nickname of Xian.

Kim and Xian began dating in 2012. Kim, however, only revealed that they were in a relationship in 2018.

