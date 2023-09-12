Seventeen coming back to the Philippines in January

Kpop group Seventeen performing at the Mall of Asia Arena last October 2022

MANILA, Philippines — Korean boy band Seventeen are returning to the Philippines after adding the country to its ongoing "Follow" tour.

The group will be staging their concert at a new venue this time around on January 13 next year, at the Philippines Sports Stadium in Bulacan — right next to the Philippine Arena where the group's most recent concert was held last December.

That visit was Seventeen's second visit to the Philippines for its "Be The Sun" following back-to-back nights at the Mall of Asia Arena two months prior.

Additional details like the concert guidelines, seat plan, and ticket prices will be announced at a later.

The Philippine stop is one of four added "Follow" tour dates, following Bangkok on December 23 and preceeding back-to-back nights in Macau a week after Bulacan.

Including the "Be The Sun" stops, Seventeen has been to the Philippines six times, dating back to a two-night performance at The Theatre at Solaire in August 2016.

With so many performances and a large fanbase in the country, Seventeen will set out to prove how lucky a seventh visit will turn out to be.

