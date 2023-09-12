^

Korean Wave

Seventeen coming back to the Philippines in January

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 12, 2023 | 4:36pm
Seventeen coming back to the Philippines in January
Kpop group Seventeen performing at the Mall of Asia Arena last October 2022
STAR / file

MANILA, Philippines — Korean boy band Seventeen are returning to the Philippines after adding the country to its ongoing "Follow" tour.

The group will be staging their concert at a new venue this time around on January 13 next year, at the Philippines Sports Stadium in Bulacan — right next to the Philippine Arena where the group's most recent concert was held last December.

That visit was Seventeen's second visit to the Philippines for its "Be The Sun" following back-to-back nights at the Mall of Asia Arena two months prior.

Additional details like the concert guidelines, seat plan, and ticket prices will be announced at a later.

The Philippine stop is one of four added "Follow" tour dates, following Bangkok on December 23 and preceeding back-to-back nights in Macau a week after Bulacan.

Including the "Be The Sun" stops, Seventeen has been to the Philippines six times, dating back to a two-night performance at The Theatre at Solaire in August 2016.

With so many performances and a large fanbase in the country, Seventeen will set out to prove how lucky a seventh visit will turn out to be.

RELATED: Philippines to host 2023 Asia Artist Awards this December

vuukle comment

EVENTS AND HAPPENINGS

KPOP

SEVENTEEN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Lee Min Ho coming back to Manila in October
5 days ago

Lee Min Ho coming back to Manila in October

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 5 days ago
Korean superstar Lee Min Ho is coming back to Manila for the nth time in October. 
Korean Wave
fbtw
Kang Daniel, IVE's Wonyoung, ZEROBASEONE's Hanbin to host 2023 Asia Artist Awards in the Philippines
6 days ago

Kang Daniel, IVE's Wonyoung, ZEROBASEONE's Hanbin to host 2023 Asia Artist Awards in the Philippines

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
Jang Won Young of the Korean girl group IVE is set to return as one of the hosts of the Asia Artist Awards, to be held...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Famed French newspaper calls Blackpink concert 'worst of the summer'
6 days ago

Famed French newspaper calls Blackpink concert 'worst of the summer'

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
The long-running acclaimed French newspaper Le Parisien has called K-pop girl group Blackpink's recent concert in...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Maja Salvador, Rambo Nu&ntilde;ez meet Hyun Bin in Switzerland
6 days ago

Maja Salvador, Rambo Nuñez meet Hyun Bin in Switzerland

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
Newly-wed couple Maja Salvador and Rambo Nuñez experienced the extra "Crash Landing On You" magic after meeting...
Korean Wave
fbtw
NewJeans, Le Sserafim heading to the Philippines for 2023 Asia Artist Awards
10 days ago

NewJeans, Le Sserafim heading to the Philippines for 2023 Asia Artist Awards

By Kristofer Purnell | 10 days ago
K-pop girl groups NewJeans and Le Sserafim are included in the first line-up of artists attending the 2023 Asia Artist Awards...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with