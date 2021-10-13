



































































 




   

   









Korean Wave

                        
SEVENTEEN tapped as happiness ambassador in the Philippines

                        

                        
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 13, 2021 | 4:35pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
MANILA, Philippines — Korean pop superstars SEVENTEEN was tapped by an e-commerce platform to become its first regional Happiness ambassadors.



In a press released sent to Philstar.com, Lazada announced that it tapped the K-pop group for their annual flagship 11.11 shopping festival. 



Comprised of 13 members, SEVENTEEN, one of South Korea’s most acclaimed K-pop groups, burst into the international music scene with their creative musical experimentation and electrifying performance acts.



SEVENTEEN’s latest EP "Your Choice" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Album Sales Chart, and their list of accolades include being nominated for "Top Social Artist" at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards and winning the “Main Prize” for four years at Seoul Music Awards.



 









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





“It is my great delight to welcome our first-ever Happiness Ambassadors, SEVENTEEN... With their talent and lively personalities, I hope SEVENTEEN can inspire our consumers across Southeast Asia to stay bold and passionate in experimenting new ideas, and to continue pursuing goals and dreams with the trust that challenges along the way can be overcome,” Raymond Yang, Chief Operating Officer of Lazada Group, said. 



At the company's signature 11.11 Super Show on November 10, SEVENTEEN will take the main stage to perform their hit songs like “Left & Right” and “Ready to Love." The star-studded countdown Shoppertainment-packed virtual concert to 11.11 will also feature top local celebrities in Southeast Asia coming together to celebrate hope and joy.



Appearances will include Agnez Mo, Tiara Andini, Via Vallen from Indonesia; Nora Danish and Dayang Nurfaizah from Malaysia; Alden Richards, Bea Alonzo and Maine Mendoza from the Philippines; Wang Lei, Jasper Lai and Chief Discount Officer Royce Lee from Singapore; Bright Vachirawit – Win Metawin, Billkin Putthipong – PP Krit and JJ Kritsanaphum from Thailand; and Tran Thanh and Ninh Duong Lan Ngoc from Vietnam. Across Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, shoppers can tune in to the 11.11 Super Party concert via the brand's in-app livestream channel LazLive, as well as local broadcasting network GMA Network, and the brand's Philippine Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and YouTube pages.



The 13-member K-pop group also stars in the brand's  latest 11.11 short film, which transports them into a dynamic and fantastical realm filled with larger-than-life everyday objects and exclusive 11.11 rewards as they playfully danced along to a special rendition of global hit song “Low” by Flo Rida.



 









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





Speaking as a group, SEVENTEEN said, “Shooting the film was a fun and refreshing experience... As the regional Happiness Ambassadors, we look forward to create even more meaningful experiences with everyone.” 


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

