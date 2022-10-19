^

Entertainment

Seventeen keeps promise of returning soon

Lyka Nicart - The Philippine Star
October 19, 2022 | 12:00am
Seventeen keeps promise of returning soon
Seventeen opens the Be The Sun concert in Manila with a 'sizzling' performance of Hot at the Mall of Asia Arena. The K-pop group is set to return to the country for another show on Dec. 17 at the Philippine Arena.

MANILA, Philippines — Seventeen is coming back as promised during the K-pop group’s successful two-day show, Be The Sun Manila.

Live Nation Philippines had just announced that the 13-piece act is bringing the Be The Sun concert again to the country. And it’s happening sooner than you think — on Dec. 17 at the 50,000-seater Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

Indeed, there’s something ‘bout Filo Carats’ energy that makes Seventeen want to keep coming back and perform in front of the Filipino fans.

The Korean performance powerhouse held a sold-out, two-day concert at the Mall of Asia Arena (MOA) last Oct. 8 and 9 for the Manila leg of the Be The Sun World Tour.

The boy group — composed of S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, The8, Mingyu, DK, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino — was met with deafening cheers by fans, fondly called as Carats, all throughout the Day 2 show that The STAR attended.

Filipino fans could not help but scream their hearts out as Seventeen opened the show with fiery performances of the songs Hot and March, off of the Face The Sun album and the 2017 track HIT.

“Manila’s energy is no joke! You, guys, are crazy! We’re so hyped!” main dancer Hoshi said during the group’s introduction at Day 2 of Be The Sun in Manila.

The 13-piece act's vocal sub-unit serenades the MOA Arena crowd with Imperfect Love.
Photos courtesy of Live Nation Philippines

“Sana all,” lead vocalist Joshua said the popular Pinoy slang phrase before echoing Hoshi’s remark about the high-spirited crowd, “Wow! Your energy today is really amazing, we’re receiving so much love.”

The “King of Synchronization” continued to rock the arena with the Rock With You performance, followed by Joshua and Vernon’s duet 2 Minus 1.

The group turned up the heat when performance, vocal and hip-hop sub-units each had their moment on stage through fan-favorite numbers Moonwalker, Wave, Come to Me, Imperfect Love, Gam3 BO1 and Back It Up.

Meanwhile, the members got to play around the stage and interact with Carats while delivering their previous hits Mansae, Left and Right, and Very Nice, with the ever-lively fans singing along “very well” with their idols as if they owned the show.

The rose quartz and serenity-themed stage made the perfect backdrop as the K-pop idols went on to display impressive vocals and showmanship with a setlist that also included Shadow, Crush, World, Darl+ing, Our Dawn is Hotter Than Day and Snap Shoot.

The self-producing group had fans off their seats, jumping along with them, in the seemingly endless encore Aju Nice to conclude the nearly three-hour concert.

Seventeen members could not get enough of the Filipino fans’ wild reception, clearly speaking from their hearts about coming back “as soon as possible.”

Or as Woozi and DK put it in Tagalog words: “Kita tayo ulit” and “Babalik kami ulit.”

“I realize that Manila Carats can concentrate and have fun in concerts really well. Thank you for all the love that you gave us. We’ll be coming back, so I hope you, guys, come back just like this in our concert today,” said Dino, the group’s maknae (youngest member) and main dancer.

Be The Sun in Manila marked the boy band’s fifth visit to the country, more than two years after its Ode to You concert in February 2020, sans Seungcheol who took a hiatus due to health reasons.

During their stay in Manila, members of the group were spotted strolling around Mall of Asia, ordering food from popular Filipino fast-food chains, enjoying the Manila Bay sunset and trying out rides at the MOA seaside.

The Seventeen Be the Sun World Tour Manila event was made possible by Pledis Entertainment, Hybe and Live Nation PH, in partnership with Smart Communications, Inc. and Viu Philippines.

The members are famous for their synchronization, choreography and coordination, which earned them the label of “K-pop Stage-breakers.”

The group’s Face the Sun debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200, as well as No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart and the World Albums chart. In the history of K-pop, they also became one of only two artists (along with BTS) to eclipse the two-million mark for first-week sales after album release.

Aside from achievements in the music business, the group has explored other areas of entertainment, appearing in variety shows such as Amazing Saturday, Mom’s Diary, Stars’ Top Recipe At Fun-Staurant, Dogs are Incredible and Men on a Mission, which are available on the streaming platform Viu.

Meanwhile, Seventeen is officially coming back on Dec. 17 at the Philippine Arena. Ticket prices, seat map and ticket purchase guidelines will be released soon. There will be a fans club pre-sale on Oct. 23, 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m, while general on-sale will be on Oct. 25, 10 a.m. onwards.

K-POP GROUP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines' Alexandra Mae Rosales crowned Miss Supermodel Worldwide 2022

Philippines' Alexandra Mae Rosales crowned Miss Supermodel Worldwide 2022

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 12 hours ago
The Philippines gets another crown on Saturday, October 15, when Alexandra Mae Rosales was named Miss Supermodel Worldwide...
Entertainment
fbtw
Alex Gonzaga admits having 'mental breakdown' due to pressure as vlogger

Alex Gonzaga admits having 'mental breakdown' due to pressure as vlogger

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 16 hours ago
Vlogger Alex Gonzaga revealed to her sister, host Toni Gonzaga that she went through a lot of pressure to produce content...
Entertainment
fbtw
Binibini queens share winning edge

Binibini queens share winning edge

By Nathalie M. Tomada | 4 days ago
Binibini queens go all out in representing the Philippines in successive international pageants this month of October —...
Entertainment
fbtw
Maui Taylor willing to do mature roles anew

Maui Taylor willing to do mature roles anew

By Jan Milo Severo | 17 hours ago
After the success of Andrea Del Rosario's comeback film “May-December-January,” Viva Hot Babe Maui Taylor said...
Entertainment
fbtw
Dominic Roque on &lsquo;future&rsquo; with Bea Alonzo, new business for the long term

Dominic Roque on ‘future’ with Bea Alonzo, new business for the long term

By Nathalie Tomada | 2 days ago
Dominic Roque definitely has plans with girlfriend Bea Alonzo to celebrate the Start-Up actress’ birthday today, Oct....
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Dwayne Johnson unites DC&rsquo;s &lsquo;first superhero group&rsquo; in Black Adam

Dwayne Johnson unites DC’s ‘first superhero group’ in Black Adam

By Nathalie M. Tomada | 1 hour ago
Dwayne Johnson topbills and produces the latest superhero film Black Adam, which is the first to bring the DC antihero to...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jose Mari Chan&rsquo;s music goes to the ballet

Jose Mari Chan’s music goes to the ballet

By Baby A. Gil | 1 hour ago
As a tribute to Jose Mari’s 55 years in the music business, the Philippine Ballet Theater will stage a dance celebration....
Entertainment
fbtw
'I am very sorry': Lolit Solis apologizes to Bea Alonzo

'I am very sorry': Lolit Solis apologizes to Bea Alonzo

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 hours ago
Showbiz columnist Lolit Solis has issued an apology to Bea Alonzo following the months-long social media posts against...
Entertainment
fbtw
Pambansang Kamao x Pambansang Krung-Krung: Manny Pacquiao, Sandara Park in 'Knowing Bros' episode trailer

Pambansang Kamao x Pambansang Krung-Krung: Manny Pacquiao, Sandara Park in 'Knowing Bros' episode trailer

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 hours ago
Former senator and boxing legend Manny Pacquiao has scheduled appearances on two of South Korea's reality shows, "Running...
Entertainment
fbtw
Winwyn Marquez wins first best actress award at New York film festival

Winwyn Marquez wins first best actress award at New York film festival

By Jan Milo Severo | 9 hours ago
Beauty queen-actress Winwyn Marquez won the Best Actress award at the 2022 International Film Festival Manhattan in New York...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with