Seventeen keeps promise of returning soon

Seventeen opens the Be The Sun concert in Manila with a 'sizzling' performance of Hot at the Mall of Asia Arena. The K-pop group is set to return to the country for another show on Dec. 17 at the Philippine Arena.

MANILA, Philippines — Seventeen is coming back as promised during the K-pop group’s successful two-day show, Be The Sun Manila.

Live Nation Philippines had just announced that the 13-piece act is bringing the Be The Sun concert again to the country. And it’s happening sooner than you think — on Dec. 17 at the 50,000-seater Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

Indeed, there’s something ‘bout Filo Carats’ energy that makes Seventeen want to keep coming back and perform in front of the Filipino fans.

The Korean performance powerhouse held a sold-out, two-day concert at the Mall of Asia Arena (MOA) last Oct. 8 and 9 for the Manila leg of the Be The Sun World Tour.

The boy group — composed of S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, The8, Mingyu, DK, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino — was met with deafening cheers by fans, fondly called as Carats, all throughout the Day 2 show that The STAR attended.

Filipino fans could not help but scream their hearts out as Seventeen opened the show with fiery performances of the songs Hot and March, off of the Face The Sun album and the 2017 track HIT.

“Manila’s energy is no joke! You, guys, are crazy! We’re so hyped!” main dancer Hoshi said during the group’s introduction at Day 2 of Be The Sun in Manila.

Photos courtesy of Live Nation Philippines The 13-piece act's vocal sub-unit serenades the MOA Arena crowd with Imperfect Love.

“Sana all,” lead vocalist Joshua said the popular Pinoy slang phrase before echoing Hoshi’s remark about the high-spirited crowd, “Wow! Your energy today is really amazing, we’re receiving so much love.”

The “King of Synchronization” continued to rock the arena with the Rock With You performance, followed by Joshua and Vernon’s duet 2 Minus 1.

The group turned up the heat when performance, vocal and hip-hop sub-units each had their moment on stage through fan-favorite numbers Moonwalker, Wave, Come to Me, Imperfect Love, Gam3 BO1 and Back It Up.

Meanwhile, the members got to play around the stage and interact with Carats while delivering their previous hits Mansae, Left and Right, and Very Nice, with the ever-lively fans singing along “very well” with their idols as if they owned the show.

The rose quartz and serenity-themed stage made the perfect backdrop as the K-pop idols went on to display impressive vocals and showmanship with a setlist that also included Shadow, Crush, World, Darl+ing, Our Dawn is Hotter Than Day and Snap Shoot.

The self-producing group had fans off their seats, jumping along with them, in the seemingly endless encore Aju Nice to conclude the nearly three-hour concert.

Seventeen members could not get enough of the Filipino fans’ wild reception, clearly speaking from their hearts about coming back “as soon as possible.”

Or as Woozi and DK put it in Tagalog words: “Kita tayo ulit” and “Babalik kami ulit.”

“I realize that Manila Carats can concentrate and have fun in concerts really well. Thank you for all the love that you gave us. We’ll be coming back, so I hope you, guys, come back just like this in our concert today,” said Dino, the group’s maknae (youngest member) and main dancer.

Be The Sun in Manila marked the boy band’s fifth visit to the country, more than two years after its Ode to You concert in February 2020, sans Seungcheol who took a hiatus due to health reasons.

During their stay in Manila, members of the group were spotted strolling around Mall of Asia, ordering food from popular Filipino fast-food chains, enjoying the Manila Bay sunset and trying out rides at the MOA seaside.

The Seventeen Be the Sun World Tour Manila event was made possible by Pledis Entertainment, Hybe and Live Nation PH, in partnership with Smart Communications, Inc. and Viu Philippines.

The members are famous for their synchronization, choreography and coordination, which earned them the label of “K-pop Stage-breakers.”

The group’s Face the Sun debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200, as well as No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart and the World Albums chart. In the history of K-pop, they also became one of only two artists (along with BTS) to eclipse the two-million mark for first-week sales after album release.

Aside from achievements in the music business, the group has explored other areas of entertainment, appearing in variety shows such as Amazing Saturday, Mom’s Diary, Stars’ Top Recipe At Fun-Staurant, Dogs are Incredible and Men on a Mission, which are available on the streaming platform Viu.

Meanwhile, Seventeen is officially coming back on Dec. 17 at the Philippine Arena. Ticket prices, seat map and ticket purchase guidelines will be released soon. There will be a fans club pre-sale on Oct. 23, 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m, while general on-sale will be on Oct. 25, 10 a.m. onwards.