^

Korean Wave

Lee Seung Gi marries Lee Da In in private, star-studded ceremony

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
April 8, 2023 | 10:15am
Lee Seung Gi marries Lee Da In in private, star-studded ceremony
Actors Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in tied the knot on April 7, 2023 in a private ceremony in Gangnam, Seoul, South Korea.
Yoon Jong-shin via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actors Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in have tied the knot on April 7 in a private ceremony attended by some of Korea's most popular stars. 

Social media was abuzz with the couple's wedding photos and videos while the couple has yet to post any of their wedding photos on their own accounts as of this writing. 

The wedding is said to have taken place at the Grand Intercontinental Seoul Parnas in Gangnam, Seoul. 

The "Korean Odyssey" star looked dapper in black tie while the "Hwarang" star was dressed in a long-sleeved, ball gown wedding dress with a crown and a train. 

The couple later changed into more relaxed yet still elegant outfits. Seung-gi changed into a white suit top over black trousers while Da-in wore her fishtail braid over an off-shoulder gown. 

Seung-gi serenaded his bride with his song "Will You Marry Me?" 

Some of K-drama and K-pop stars were seen in attendance. They include Lee Dong-wook, Kim Nam-gil, Cha Eun-woo, Lee Se-young and Super Junior's Siwon and Kyuhyun. 

Da-in comes from an acting family. She is the daughter of seasoned actress Kyun Mi-ri, best known for playing the role of Lady Choi in the classic sageuk "Dae Jang Geum" or "Jewel in the Palace." 

Seung-gi is a familiar face for many Filipino K-drama fans. Apart from "Korean Odyssey," he is also known for his roles in "My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho," "Vagabond" and "Shining Inheritance/Brilliant Legacy." 

The couple first announced their marriage last February. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ??? (@yoonjongshin)

RELATED: Lee Seung Gi announces marriage to Lee Da In

LEE SEUNG GI
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Lee Seung Gi marries Lee Da In in private, star-studded ceremony
1 hour ago

Lee Seung Gi marries Lee Da In in private, star-studded ceremony

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 hour ago
Actors Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in have tied the knot on April 7 in a private ceremony attended by some of Korea's most popular...
Korean Wave
fbtw
BTS' SUGA named NBA ambassador
1 day ago

BTS' SUGA named NBA ambassador

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 1 day ago
SUGA of the Korean supergroup BTS has been tapped as the new global ambassador for NBA.
Korean Wave
fbtw
BTS' Jimin debuts atop Billboard Hot 100, a first for a Korean solo act
3 days ago

BTS' Jimin debuts atop Billboard Hot 100, a first for a Korean solo act

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
BTS member Jimin has become the first Korean soloist to hit the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100 with his debut entry "Like...
Korean Wave
fbtw
BTS' Jimin first South Korean solo artist to top US songs chart
4 days ago

BTS' Jimin first South Korean solo artist to top US songs chart

4 days ago
Jimin, a member of the K-pop supergroup BTS, has made history as the first South Korean solo artist to land the number one...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Spartace, 'Running Man' cast delight in first Manila fan meet
6 days ago

Spartace, 'Running Man' cast delight in first Manila fan meet

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 6 days ago
It was an apt day for all the laughter at the Mall of Asia Arena last night with many memorable moments for many PH Runners...
Korean Wave
fbtw
'The Glory' stars Lee Do Hyun, Lim Ji Yeon confirmed to be dating
6 days ago

'The Glory' stars Lee Do Hyun, Lim Ji Yeon confirmed to be dating

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 6 days ago
Popular Korean celebrities Lee Do Hyun and Lim Ji Yeon are confirmed to be in a relationship, entertainment news outlet...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with