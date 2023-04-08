Lee Seung Gi marries Lee Da In in private, star-studded ceremony

Actors Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in tied the knot on April 7, 2023 in a private ceremony in Gangnam, Seoul, South Korea.

MANILA, Philippines — Actors Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in have tied the knot on April 7 in a private ceremony attended by some of Korea's most popular stars.

Social media was abuzz with the couple's wedding photos and videos while the couple has yet to post any of their wedding photos on their own accounts as of this writing.

The wedding is said to have taken place at the Grand Intercontinental Seoul Parnas in Gangnam, Seoul.

The "Korean Odyssey" star looked dapper in black tie while the "Hwarang" star was dressed in a long-sleeved, ball gown wedding dress with a crown and a train.

The couple later changed into more relaxed yet still elegant outfits. Seung-gi changed into a white suit top over black trousers while Da-in wore her fishtail braid over an off-shoulder gown.

Seung-gi serenaded his bride with his song "Will You Marry Me?"

Some of K-drama and K-pop stars were seen in attendance. They include Lee Dong-wook, Kim Nam-gil, Cha Eun-woo, Lee Se-young and Super Junior's Siwon and Kyuhyun.

Da-in comes from an acting family. She is the daughter of seasoned actress Kyun Mi-ri, best known for playing the role of Lady Choi in the classic sageuk "Dae Jang Geum" or "Jewel in the Palace."

Seung-gi is a familiar face for many Filipino K-drama fans. Apart from "Korean Odyssey," he is also known for his roles in "My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho," "Vagabond" and "Shining Inheritance/Brilliant Legacy."

The couple first announced their marriage last February.

lee seunggi got married and he sang to his wife cries, he's the one ???????? pic.twitter.com/H3HIcTCDAU — ???? (@kvsanrio) April 7, 2023

This is tooo sweeeettt~~



Lee Seunggi and Lee Dain come to the guests' table, see how close Sungjae and Seunggi are ????????



Btw Sungjae is sitting with Sangyoon and Eunwoo, dont know whether they are with Namgil or not



pic.twitter.com/PGI5nW4tvJ — 6Jae (@dwiiraraa) April 8, 2023

