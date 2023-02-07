^

Lee Seung Gi announces marriage to Lee Da In

Kathleen A. Llemit
February 7, 2023
Korean celebrity couple (from left) Lee Da-in and Lee Seung-gi will tie the knot in April after three years of dating.
MANILA, Philippines — Another K-drama star is off the block with news of Lee Seung-gi planning to tie the knot with his girlfriend, actress Lee Da-in. 

The "Korean Odyssey" star shared his good news via a handwritten letter on his Instagram account today. 

"Today, I am relaying the most important decision of my life. I have decided to spend the remainder of my life with Lee Da In, whom I love, not just as a couple but as a married couple. I proposed, and she accepted. We are holding our wedding on April 7," read his letter as translated in English. 

The "Shining Inheritance" star described the actress as someone "with a lot of warmth and love" and someone who he wants "to keep by my side forever." 

He asked for his fans to show him and his fiancee their support in the days ahead. 

The couple went public in 2021 after Korean entertainment site Dispatch first published that they were dating. 

Da-in comes from an acting family. She is the daughter of seasoned actress Kyun Mi-ri, best known for playing the role of Lady Choi in the classic sageuk "Dae Jang Geum" or "Jewel in the Palace." 

Her elder sister, Lee Yu-bi, is also an actress who appeared in dramas such as "Gu Family Book" and "Uncontrollably Fond." 

Da-in, meanwhile, starred in "Hwarang" and "Doctor Prisoner." 

