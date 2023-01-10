WATCH: BTS' Jin surprises fans with video greeting

BTS member Jin is the first from the group to enlist in the South Korean military.

MANILA, Philippines — BTS member Jin, who is currently serving South Korea's mandatory military enlistment, surprised fans by releasing a video on the K-pop group's YouTube channel.

"I won't be a civilian by the time this is out, but I'm here in front of the camera because I wanted to leave you something even if it's just leaving a message," Jin said in Korean, wearing a white gym suit and his hair still not yet cut short.

The Korean artist said the video was filmed while he was shooting for the Korean variety show "Running Man," with the episode airing in early November 2022.

"Whenever I'm available, I wish to leave these videos and records once every few months to share with you as much as possible, even if it's just checking in briefly," Jin added.

He ended his message by saying that while he wished he could be with everyone, he would "go looking soon" and asked the public to wait for his return and, after a brief pause, promised another video in the future.

WATCH: Jin of BTS leaves a sweet video message for his fans

As of press time, the video has accumulated 1.4 million views, 440,000 likes and 28,000 comments.

The oldest member of BTS enlisted for the military last December 13, with his colleagues expected to follow suit in the coming months as the group continues its hiatus from group events to focus on solo projects.

These included Jin releasing his single "Astronaut" in November 2022 and, a month later, BTS' leader RM released his solo album "Indigo."

BTS is expected to reunite in 2025 following the completed military service of Jin, RM, Jungkook, Jimin, V, Suga and J-Hope. — Video from BTS YouTube channel

