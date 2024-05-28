^

Korean Wave

Sandara Park's brother Thunder marries fellow K-pop artist Mimi

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 28, 2024 | 12:08pm
Sandara Park's brother Thunder marries fellow K-pop artist Mimi
Thunder and Mimi during their wedding
Sandara Park via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop artist Thunder, the younger brother of Sandara Park, married his fellow idol Mimi last Sunday. 

Sandara posted photos of the wedding ceremony in her Instagram account yesterday. 

"Thunder (love) Mimi axe! Getting married~!!!" she captioned the post. 

"So happy my little brother. I’m the happiest in the world!!! Thank you all for coming to congratulate me~!!! I'm really really happy for you," she added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sandara Park (@daraxxi)

Korean singer Se7en, 2NE1's Minzy and singer Gummy attended the wedding based on social media posts. 

Thunder's former bandmate Lee Joon, Brown Eyed Girls member JeA, and choreographer Bae Yoon-jung were also present at the wedding. 

Thunder and Mimi admitted their four-year relationship last year.

RELATEDSandara Park reunites with high school teacher in Pasay school

vuukle comment

MIMI

SANDARA PARK

THUNDER
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Girls' Generation's Yoona wears Monique Lhuillier in Cannes; Korean stars attend festival
6 days ago

Girls' Generation's Yoona wears Monique Lhuillier in Cannes; Korean stars attend festival

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
Singer-actress Yoona of the Korean girl group Girls' Generation made a grand appearance at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival wearing...
Korean Wave
fbtw
'Boys Over Flowers' star Koo Hye Sun reveals living in car while finishing college
7 days ago

'Boys Over Flowers' star Koo Hye Sun reveals living in car while finishing college

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
Korean actress Koo Hye Sun revealed that she lived in her car while studying in Sungkyunkwan University.
Korean Wave
fbtw
BVerse 'BTS, Singing the Stars' Exhibition now open in Quezon City: What to expect
11 days ago

BVerse 'BTS, Singing the Stars' Exhibition now open in Quezon City: What to expect

By Jan Milo Severo | 11 days ago
Filo ARMY now have the chance to experience watching Korean boyband sensation BTS at the front of the stage as BVerse “BTS,...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Sandara Park reunites with high school teacher in Pasay school
14 days ago

Sandara Park reunites with high school teacher in Pasay school

By Jan Milo Severo | 14 days ago
K-pop star Sandara Park and her former teacher had an emotional reunion when she visited her former school in Pasay City...
Korean Wave
fbtw
WATCH: Treasure performs 'B.L.T.,' hits at Manila return
May 8, 2024 - 4:42pm

WATCH: Treasure performs 'B.L.T.,' hits at Manila return

By Kristofer Purnell | May 8, 2024 - 4:42pm
Just over a year since last performing in front of Filipino fans, Treasure still kept up the energy by performing a number...
Korean Wave
fbtw
'Queen of Tears' star Kim Soo Hyun to visit Manila again&nbsp;
May 8, 2024 - 3:04pm

'Queen of Tears' star Kim Soo Hyun to visit Manila again 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | May 8, 2024 - 3:04pm
Concert producer Wilbros Live announced on Wednesday that the multi-awarded actor will be holding his first-ever "Eyes on...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with