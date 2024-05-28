Sandara Park's brother Thunder marries fellow K-pop artist Mimi

Thunder and Mimi during their wedding

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop artist Thunder, the younger brother of Sandara Park, married his fellow idol Mimi last Sunday.

Sandara posted photos of the wedding ceremony in her Instagram account yesterday.

"Thunder (love) Mimi axe! Getting married~!!!" she captioned the post.

"So happy my little brother. I’m the happiest in the world!!! Thank you all for coming to congratulate me~!!! I'm really really happy for you," she added.

Korean singer Se7en, 2NE1's Minzy and singer Gummy attended the wedding based on social media posts.

Thunder's former bandmate Lee Joon, Brown Eyed Girls member JeA, and choreographer Bae Yoon-jung were also present at the wedding.

Thunder and Mimi admitted their four-year relationship last year.

