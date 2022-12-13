BTS' Jin inspires Filipino ARMY to donate P3.5M worth of outreach projectsÂ 

BTS' Jin inspires Filipino ARMY to donate P3.5M worth of outreach projects

Members of the VirJINs of Borahae from Manila held a cooking and feeding program at the Cancer Institute Ward of the Philippine General Hospital.

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino fans of Korean supergroup BTS called ARMY held several charitable activities worth P3.5 million as a way to celebrate the 30th birthday of Jin.

Kim Seokjin or more popularly known as Jin turned 30 last December 4. Today, he enlisted with the South Korean military as part of his duty as an able-bodied South Korean male below 30 years old who are mandated to serve the military for two years.

The Filipino Armys who call themselves virJINs of Borahae from Manila held the ceremonial turnover of the P 3.1 million housing project for the migrant youth of Don Bosco Technical Institute of Makati that includes construction and rehabilitation of facilities for the homeless.

"We have been blessed with so much love and affection coming from BTS. And we are proud that Jin gives back as a generous ambassador for UNICEF as he is a member of its Honors Club; thereby, influencing more Armys to donate bringing a message of hope. We have more reasons to give back considering the happiness he and the boys have brought to us," said Project Manager Atty. Chita Herce.

They also held an online discussion on mental health and donated basic needs and beddings to the National Center for Mental Health.

For the Filipino Armys, it is an apt gesture given that Jin has come up with songs "Abyss," which talks about the burnout in the K-pop industry and "Epiphany," which is a song about self-love.

The group also held a two-fold mission by giving tribute to Jin's love for cooking and promoting Korean cuisine through a cooking class and a feeding program for the Philippine General Hospital’s Cancer Institute ward.

