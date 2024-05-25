^

Korean Wave

Korean singer Dvwn to visit Manila this July

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 25, 2024 | 1:15pm
Korean singer Dvwn to visit Manila this July
Jung Da-woon (Dvwn)
Wilbros / released

MANILA, Philippines — Korean singer-songwriter Jung Da-woon, better known as Dvwn, is visiting the Philippines for the first time this July.

Manila is one of Dvwn's stops in his Asia tour, hitting the Samsung Hall in Taguig on July 9, as presented by Wilbros Live.

Tickets will be available via SM Tickets beginning May 26 at noon. Prices are at P3,000 for VIP Standing and P2,000 for Balcony (plus charges from SM Tickets).

A Special VIP Upgrade worth P4,000 offers fans early venue access, a VIP ID and lanyard, a souvenir item, and a solo photo with Dvwn during a meet-and-greet session.

Dvwn debuted in 2018 with his extended play "Panorama," which he followed up with "It's Not Your Fault" three years later.

Several of his singles include "Last," "Fairy" and "Insomnia" (feat. Yayoung), as well as soundtrack appearances like "No Problem" for "The Uncanny Counter," "I'm in Paris" for "Yumi's Cells" and "What a Wonderful Day" for "Rookie Cops."

The singer has also composed and written songs for fellow Korean artists, such as NCT Dream, Shinee, Kang Daniel, Chanyeol, Lay Zhang, Eric Nam, Kangta and Young K.

RELATED: Girl group XG includes Manila in first world tour

vuukle comment

EVENTS AND HAPPENINGS

KPOP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
'Boys Over Flowers' star Koo Hye Sun reveals living in car while finishing college
5 days ago

'Boys Over Flowers' star Koo Hye Sun reveals living in car while finishing college

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
Korean actress Koo Hye Sun revealed that she lived in her car while studying in Sungkyunkwan University.
Korean Wave
fbtw
BVerse 'BTS, Singing the Stars' Exhibition now open in Quezon City: What to expect
8 days ago

BVerse 'BTS, Singing the Stars' Exhibition now open in Quezon City: What to expect

By Jan Milo Severo | 8 days ago
Filo ARMY now have the chance to experience watching Korean boyband sensation BTS at the front of the stage as BVerse “BTS,...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Sandara Park reunites with high school teacher in Pasay school
11 days ago

Sandara Park reunites with high school teacher in Pasay school

By Jan Milo Severo | 11 days ago
K-pop star Sandara Park and her former teacher had an emotional reunion when she visited her former school in Pasay City...
Korean Wave
fbtw
WATCH: Treasure performs 'B.L.T.,' hits at Manila return
May 8, 2024 - 4:42pm

WATCH: Treasure performs 'B.L.T.,' hits at Manila return

By Kristofer Purnell | May 8, 2024 - 4:42pm
Just over a year since last performing in front of Filipino fans, Treasure still kept up the energy by performing a number...
Korean Wave
fbtw
'Queen of Tears' star Kim Soo Hyun to visit Manila again&nbsp;
May 8, 2024 - 3:04pm

'Queen of Tears' star Kim Soo Hyun to visit Manila again 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | May 8, 2024 - 3:04pm
Concert producer Wilbros Live announced on Wednesday that the multi-awarded actor will be holding his first-ever "Eyes on...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Philippine Onces can get chance to meet Twice in Manila
May 8, 2024 - 12:35pm

Philippine Onces can get chance to meet Twice in Manila

By Jan Milo Severo | May 8, 2024 - 12:35pm
Fans of K-pop girl group Twice can get the chance to meet the group when they join a digital promo.
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with