Korean singer Dvwn to visit Manila this July

MANILA, Philippines — Korean singer-songwriter Jung Da-woon, better known as Dvwn, is visiting the Philippines for the first time this July.

Manila is one of Dvwn's stops in his Asia tour, hitting the Samsung Hall in Taguig on July 9, as presented by Wilbros Live.

Tickets will be available via SM Tickets beginning May 26 at noon. Prices are at P3,000 for VIP Standing and P2,000 for Balcony (plus charges from SM Tickets).

A Special VIP Upgrade worth P4,000 offers fans early venue access, a VIP ID and lanyard, a souvenir item, and a solo photo with Dvwn during a meet-and-greet session.

Dvwn debuted in 2018 with his extended play "Panorama," which he followed up with "It's Not Your Fault" three years later.

Several of his singles include "Last," "Fairy" and "Insomnia" (feat. Yayoung), as well as soundtrack appearances like "No Problem" for "The Uncanny Counter," "I'm in Paris" for "Yumi's Cells" and "What a Wonderful Day" for "Rookie Cops."

The singer has also composed and written songs for fellow Korean artists, such as NCT Dream, Shinee, Kang Daniel, Chanyeol, Lay Zhang, Eric Nam, Kangta and Young K.

