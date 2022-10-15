^

Korean Wave

Sandara Park reveals ex-boyfriend's name in mukbang video

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 15, 2022 | 4:10pm
In this July 29, 2018 photo, Korean singer and actress Dara Park waves at her Filipino fans at the Penshoppe Fancon.
Philstar.com/Kat Leandicho

MANILA, Philippines — Korean star Sandara Park surprised guests and viewers alike when she mentioned the name of her ex-boyfriend, albeit censored, on a cooking and food video show. 

Dara, as she is also called, appeared with fellow actress Park So-hyun, Red Velvet member Seulgi and YouTuber Soobingsoo on the show "Unnies Without Appetite." 

In the video, Soobingsoo prepared blackfish sashimi and soy sauce marinated crab which she had her companions taste.

"I’ve never intended to eat sashimi, but my friend loves sashimi so much," Dara said in Korean to which So-hyun asked if she meant her boyfriend.

WATCH: Sandara Park joins mukbang, reveals name of ex-boyfriend

Speaking directly to the camera, the 2NE1 member said "****, how are you?" The name was bleeped out in editing, but Dara's companions reacted when she mentioned it.

"Don't reveal his name! Why did you do that?! I was so surprised!" said So-hyun, who tried to calm herself as Soobingsoo and Seulgi laughed.

Dara then said that So-hyun did not believe she had a boyfriend, though in the past she has been candid about her relationships.

The K-pop idol recently recovered from a bout of COVID-19, adding that medicine and food from family and friends helped her get well. — Video from Happy Garlic Studio YouTube channel. 

DARA

DARA PARK

SANDARA PARK
