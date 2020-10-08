'I apologize to my ex-boyfriends': Dating ban trained Sandara Park for contact-free dating in pandemic

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop star Sandara Park says she has been social distancing long before the COVID-19 health crisis.

Sandara or Dara, a member of girl group 2NE1, opened up during the Tuesday airing of KBS Joy's "Love's Intervention" about her years-long dating ban as a trainee and idol.

“I had a non-face-to-face relationship even before COVID-19,” she was quoted as saying in Korean in a report by Naver TV.

“As a trainee, I was scolded for being in a relationship and had my cell phone taken away by my manager. Even after debuting, there was a ban on dating for five years.”

The 35-year-old said she obeyed the ban instead of secretly dating like other idols.

“Only recently, I decided to have an active relationship. All I needed was the will. I take this opportunity to apologize to my ex-boyfriends.”