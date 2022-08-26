^

Korean food helps Sandara Park recover from COVID-19

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
August 26, 2022 | 2:00pm
Korean food helps Sandara Park recover from COVID-19
Sandara Park is on the way to recovery after contracting COVID-19.
MANILA, Philippines — Despite having a "strange voice," Sandara Park is now on the way to recovery after contracting COVID-19.

The K-pop idol revealed on August 24 on her Twitter that she was quietly recovering while in quarantine when the news about her testing positive came out. 

"I was resting quietly and recovering, but the article went out. I'm so sorry that all of this week's schedule was delayed," she wrote.  

Korean news channel YTN had earlier reported that the K-pop star contracted the disease. 

Sandara shared that she now only suffers from neck pain apart from body aches and chills on her first day with COVID-19. 

"Don't worry guys~ I was a little sick with body aches & chills only on the first day, now only my neck hurts. Voice has become strange.. it will recover! I have to take medicine, so I have to eat all three meals a day, so I eat better than usual," she shared in a tweet as translated by Google on August 24. 

Sandara later tweeted about how her mom and friends made her miso soup with bean sprouts and side dishes which are said to be good for immunity. 

Apart from Sandara, Twice's Jihyo also tested positive for COVID-19.

RELATED: BamBam reacts to Sandara Park's Filipino food recommendations

