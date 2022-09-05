Hwang In Youp coming back to ManilaÂ 

Hwang In Youp coming back to Manila

South Korean star Hwang In-youp is set to hold his first official fan meeting this month at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City.

MANILA, Philippines — Less than two months since his June visit, "True Beauty" star Hwang In-youp returns to Manila for his first official fan meeting on September 24 at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City.

The South Korean star will have exclusive up-close interaction with his fans and will sing songs. Lucky winners will have the chance to get hold of his autograph during the fan meeting.

The former runway model saw his career surge after his popular second lead role, Han Seo-jun, in the 2020 romance drama adapted from the popular web toon of the same name.

He followed it up with other popular dramas both shown this year, "The Sound of Magic" and "Why Her."

Presented by Keyeast, Applewood and Ovation Productions, tickets to 2022 Hwang In Youp 1st Fan Meeting in Manila are sold at all TicketNet outlets and ticketnet.com.ph.

He last visited the country in June for a fan meeting sponsored by one of his endorsements. The South Korean star is no stranger to the Philippines because he once lived and graduated from college in Davao City.



