^

Entertainment

Korean star Hwang In-youp still in touch with Davao friends

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
June 27, 2022 | 12:31pm
Korean star Hwang In-youp still in touch with Davao friends
Korean star Hwang In-youp at his recent Manila fan meet
BYS Philippines / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Hwang In-youp revealed that he is still in touch with his friends from Davao.

The Southern city is special for the "True Beauty" star because he used to study and live there. 

"Yes, I did live in Davao for four years. It's been about 10 years since I saw my friends but we still keep in touch," the Korean star said.

In-yeop was in town for the BYS Fun Meet in Manila held last June 19 at the New Frontier Theater in Cubao, Quezon City. 

"The Sound of Magic" star went to high school and took up fashion design in Davao City. He said some of his friends from way back are now professionals, with some working and living abroad. 

His Manila trip is packed with schedule but he would like to visit places like Cebu and Boracay. He had been to Baguio before but if time permits, he would like to drop by Davao and make a "secret side trip." 

In the end, In-youp is thankful and thrilled to receive "this kind of love" from his Filipino fans because the Philippines is close to his heart because he once lived here. 

RELATED: Korean star Hwang In-youp misses kwek-kwek, other Pinoy food

K-DRAMA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ken Chan expresses support for love team partner Rita Daniela's pregnancy

Ken Chan expresses support for love team partner Rita Daniela's pregnancy

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
Kapuso actor Ken Chan expressed his support to love team partner Rita Daniela after the actress reveled that she’s pregnant...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Your Song' becomes Parokya ni Edgar's first song to reach 100M streams on Spotify

'Your Song' becomes Parokya ni Edgar's first song to reach 100M streams on Spotify

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
Filipino rock band Parokya ni Edgar logged a brand new milestone on Spotify as their hit track "Your Song" surpassed 100 millions...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Your Song' becomes Parokya ni Edgar's first song to reach 100M streams on Spotify

'Your Song' becomes Parokya ni Edgar's first song to reach 100M streams on Spotify

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
Filipino rock band Parokya ni Edgar logged a brand new milestone on Spotify as their hit track "Your Song" surpassed 100 millions...
Entertainment
fbtw
A glimpse into the family&rsquo;s history and roots in Samar

A glimpse into the family’s history and roots in Samar

By Pat-P Daza | 14 hours ago
When people ask me what my province is or where the Dazas are from, I proudly reply that we are from Samar and that I consider...
Entertainment
fbtw
Return Miss Universe to Binibini? Catriona Gray weighs in
Exclusive

Return Miss Universe to Binibini? Catriona Gray weighs in

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 3 days ago
As Binibining Pilipinas 2022 finals looms on the horizon with a supposed schedule on July 31 in Smart Araneta Coliseum,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Hwang In-youp bares skincare regimen

Hwang In-youp bares skincare regimen

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 hour ago
Korean star Hwang In-youp bared his secrets to a youthful looking skin and it's not the renowned 10-step regimen.
Entertainment
fbtw
Raymond Gutierrez introduces 'afam' boyfriend

Raymond Gutierrez introduces 'afam' boyfriend

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
TV host Raymond Gutierrez introduced his boyfriend in celebration of Pride Month. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Nam Joo Hyuk experiences 'great pain' as agency takes legal action vs bullying rumors

Nam Joo Hyuk experiences 'great pain' as agency takes legal action vs bullying rumors

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 hours ago
"Twenty Five Twenty One" lead star Nam Joo-hyuk is the latest among K-drama stars accused of bullying while in school.
Entertainment
fbtw
'I wish them all the best': Kean Cipriano leaves Callalily after almost 20 years

'I wish them all the best': Kean Cipriano leaves Callalily after almost 20 years

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
After almost two decades, singer Kean Cipriano revealed that he parted ways with his band Callalily. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'Miss ko lang kayo': Dennis Padilla apologizes to son Leon Barretto

'Miss ko lang kayo': Dennis Padilla apologizes to son Leon Barretto

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Comedian Dennis Padilla apologized to his son Leon Barretto after the latter penned an open letter to his dad. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with