Korean star Hwang In-youp still in touch with Davao friends

MANILA, Philippines — Hwang In-youp revealed that he is still in touch with his friends from Davao.

The Southern city is special for the "True Beauty" star because he used to study and live there.

"Yes, I did live in Davao for four years. It's been about 10 years since I saw my friends but we still keep in touch," the Korean star said.

In-yeop was in town for the BYS Fun Meet in Manila held last June 19 at the New Frontier Theater in Cubao, Quezon City.

"The Sound of Magic" star went to high school and took up fashion design in Davao City. He said some of his friends from way back are now professionals, with some working and living abroad.

His Manila trip is packed with schedule but he would like to visit places like Cebu and Boracay. He had been to Baguio before but if time permits, he would like to drop by Davao and make a "secret side trip."

In the end, In-youp is thankful and thrilled to receive "this kind of love" from his Filipino fans because the Philippines is close to his heart because he once lived here.

