LIST: Top 10 most searched actors, actresses in Google Korea for Q1 2022

Korean stars' happily ever afters like the BinJin couple and Park Shin-hye spiked up Google searches in Korea during the first quarter of the year.

Apart from happily ever afters, the lead stars of hit dramas "A Business Proposal" and "Twenty Five Twenty One" also gained a surge in search popularity.

Korean entertainment portal KBizoom.com published two separate articles about the most searched actors and actresses in Google Korea during the first three months of the year.

Top 10 favorite actors

10. Park Bo-gum

Fans are excited to know the next series for Bo-gum after being officially discharged from military duty on April 29. Bo-gum hosted the 58th Baeksang Arts Awards last May 6.

Related: 'Squid Game,' 'Escape from Mogadishu' big winners at 58th Baeksang Arts Awards

9. Junho

2PM's Junho made Koreans give their thumbs up with his performance in the historical romance "The Red Sleeve." The series is considered Junho's most notable work. He won the Best Actor award for his performance in the series at both the Korea PD Awards 2022 and the MBC Drama Awards 2021. He was also nominated at the 2022 Baeksang Arts Awards.

8. Lee Jong-suk

Jong-suk is one of the enduring actors of Korea. Even if he does not currently have any series, Koreans apparently are still very much interested in what he is doing. Thankfully, they do not to have to wait for a long time because his drama with Girls Generation's Yoona titled "Big Mouse" will premiere in July.

7. Nam Joo-hyuk

He is one of the popular actors in the list whose dramas are streamed on Netflix. Joo-hyuk is on a roll even during the pandemic with two hit shows after the other. He starred in the hit 2020 drama "Start Up" which will have a Philippine adaptation. His latest opposite Kim Tae-ri titled "Twenty Five Twenty 21" is one of this year's smash hits.

6. Ahn Hyo-seop

Like Joo-hyuk, Ahn Hyo-seop is a hot topic on social media these days. He made marks in the fantasy-romance "Abyss" (2019) and the second season of the medical drama favorite "Dr. Romantic 2" (2020). His leading man status is again reaffirmed with his take on the popular chaebol character trope in the romantic-comedy opposite Kim Se-jeong titled "Business Proposal" (2022).

5. Song Kang

Early this year, the second season of the apocalytic drama "Sweet Home" was confirmed where Song Kang got the attention of the global audience. While waiting for the second season to air, Song Kang has been busy throughout the pandemic with a string of dramas to his name, namely, "Love Alarm" (2019 to 2021), "Navillera" (2021), "Nevertheless" (2021) and the recently concluded "Forecasting Love and Weather" with Park Min-young.

Related: K-drama star Song Kang: Filipino fashion different from Korean brands

4. Park Seo-joon

Park Seo-joon is undoubtedly one of Korea's most bankable stars. His last hit series is the 2020 drama "Itaewon Class" but he is set to star with two ladies who are also most searched in Korea. His upcoming works include the football movie "Dream" with singer-actress IU and the drama "Gyeongseong Creature" with Han So-hee. And of course, people are waiting to know which Marvel superhero he is set to play in the 2023 movie "The Marvels."

Related: Annyeonghase-U: Park Seo-joon reportedly second Korean MCU star, joins Brie Larson in 'The Marvels'

3. Cha Eun-woo

Although "True Beauty" ended in early 2021, Cha Eun-woo continues to spike up on searches thanks to his popularity as actor and member of the boy group Astro. His confirmed next project is the series "Island" opposite Lee Da-hee set to premiere this year.

2. Lee Min-ho

Fans and critics agree that Lee Min-ho is on to greater heights with his latest starrer, "Pachinko." It is Min-ho's first serious, villain role after a long time of playing generally well-liked characters (even if they are bratty or a bit shady) since his breakout role in the 2009 hit "Boys Over Flowers." Min-ho's latest show has been renewed for a second season.

Related: Lee Min-ho agency denies actor dating ex-Momoland member

1. Hyun Bin

Of course, the top spot belongs to everybody's beloved Capt. Ri. Ever since Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin a.k.a BinJin admitted their romance last year, their fans could not get enough of them. It reached its peak this year with news of their nuptials. The "Crash Landing On You" stars tied the knot last March 31 and have recently returned to Korea from their US honeymoon.

Related: Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin wedding venue fully booked until 2023; couple inspires many Koreans to marry

Top 10 most searched actresses

10. Kim Da-mi

She was a new actress when she got to act alongside Park Seo-joon in the hit 2020 drama "Itaewon Class." Viewers could not believe that she was a newbie actress because of how she acted as girl boss Jo Yi-seo. She surprised fans again early this year by playing a sweet and a little bit subdued character in "Our Beloved Summer."

9. Yoona

As part of popular idol group, SNSD or Girls' Generation, Yoona will always catch the interest of many Korean netizens. She is going to be part of Hyun Bin's movie, "Confidential Assignment 2: International." On TV, she will be paired with Lee Jong-suk in "Big Mouse" scheduled for release this year.

8. Song Hye-kyo

Song Hye-kyo has always been sought after even after 20 years in the biz. It is not surprising that Koreans are always interested in her projects as she has proven that she has staying power like her contemporaries, the recently married couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin. Her next series is the Netflix drama "The Glory."

7. Suzy

Bae Suzy is another actress did not release a drama this year but she still commands netizens' attention. From her idol days as member of Miss A a decade ago to her transition as actress, Suzy has starred in many hit dramas, the most recent being the 2020 hit show "Start Up." Suzy's next drama is "Anna" which wrapped up filming last March.

6. Park Shin-hye

Koreans watched her grow up in front of their TV screens playing the younger versions of the lead in dramas like "Stairway To Heaven" (2003) until she starred as the main lead in shows like "The Heirs" (2013) and "Doctors" (2016). It was but natural for them to keep being interested with the former child star as she tied the knot with another former child star Choi Tae-joon in January. They are expecting their first child.

Related: Korean superstar Park Shin Hye weds in creations by Filipino designer Monique Lhuillier

5. Han So-hee

So-hee is one of the prettiest faces in Korean TV these days. She is also fast becoming a favorite actress with a string of hits like "My Name," (2021) "Nevertheless," (2021) and "The World of The Married" (2020). She is set to star alongside Park Seo-joon in the action thriller "Gyeongseong Creature" set for release in 2023.

Related: 'World of the Married' star Han So Hee co-creates new cosmetics line

4. Kim Tae-ri

Tae-ri is initially known more as a movie actress than a TV star. Then she started in the hit and critically acclaimed historical drama "Mr. Sunshine" in 2018. After this drama, she returned to the big screen to join the star-studded cast of the 2021 sci-fi flick "Space Sweepers." Koreans and global audiences alike buzzed about her and Nam Joo-hyuk's recently ended drama "Twenty Five Twenty One" which had a controversial ending that the audience had not expected.

3. Kim Se-jeong

Initially introduced as part of the girl group IOI after joining the reality talent show "Produce 101," Se-jeong followed many other idols' path and began acting and landed her first role in the popular "School" series in 2017. She then starred in the hit fantasy series "The Uncanny Counter" which has been renewed for a second season. Her latest hit show is the office romantic-comedy "Business Proposal" opposite Ahn Hyo-seop which had recently ended.

2. Son Ye-jin

Like Song Hye-kyo, Ye-jin is like a moth to a flame. She garners as much attention as many of her contemporaries including her husband Hyun Bin. Most of them are considered instrumental in paving the way of Hallyu (Korean Wave). She is now half of one of Korea's power couples after tying the knot in March with her reel and real-life partner Hyun Bin.

Related: Son Ye-Jin: 'Crash Landing' crush reveals 8 facts about her

1. IU

It should not be a surprise to know IU landing the top spot of the most searched actresses in Google Korea. The singer/songwriter/actress is a brand on her own and often is capable of an "all-kill," meaning topping Korea's most important music charts. In fact, she holds the record as the artist that holds the most number of songs, 21 songs, with the perfect all-kill.

She has been confirmed to star in the webtoon adaptation of "Money Game."

IU also has two films slated for release this year. She stars with Park Seo-joon in the football drama "Dream." She joins the all-star cast that includes Song Kang-ho ("Parasite") and Bae Doona ("Kingdom") in the family drama "Broker," which is scheduled to compete for the Palme d'Or at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival happening at the end of this month.

RELATED: Korean slate for 2022: New K-dramas, films to watch