K-drama star Song Kang: Filipino fashion different from Korean brands

Korean Wave


Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
February 23, 2022 | 9:48am
 





"Forecasting Love and Weather" star Song Kang
Penshoppe/Released




MANILA, Philippines — South Korean actor Song Kang of "Love Alarm" fame is the new face of Filipino fashion brand Penshoppe.


On February 18, the brand announced that the K-drama actor is joining its roster of world-renowned endorsers, including BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Astro’s Cha Eun-woo, actor Nam Joo-Hyuk, former 2NE1 member Sandara Park, and top models Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner, among others.


For his first ad campaign, Song Kang sports the brand's new Retro Pop collection, a line of retro-themed classic pieces perfect for the everyday summer living lifestyle.  


Song Kang reveals that working with the brand has been “a unique and enjoyable experience.”


“I was able to try on various styles that I like and introduce them to my Filipino fans. I hope that this will be an opportunity for many people to find joy in fashion while trying new styles with me and (the brand),” the actor shared. 


The brand's new ambassador is an enthusiast for casual styles, elevated everyday and youthful fashion. 


“My personal style is quite casual,” Song Kang explained. “Rather than dressing up, I prefer a more comfortable and  trendy style. I’ve always been quite interested in fashion, so I try to be attentive to new trends.” 


Song Kang also shared that he is excited to experience Filipino culture through the brand's collection of styles. 


“I’m looking forward to experiencing the culture and style [that is different] from Korean fashion brands,” the brand ambassador enthused. “There is also the excitement of being able to try on similar yet new styles.” 


Song Kang is hoping to visit the Philippines, sending his message to his fans, “I’m so grateful for all the love and support that my work has  received all the way from the Philippines. Your supportive messages mean so much to me. Please look forward to my  future work... I hope everyone stays healthy and happy this year.” 


The  Penshoppe Group’s Vice President for Brand Management Jeff  Bascon commended the star's "charismatic energy," saying, "Song Kang is a great addition to (our brand), and we are excited for fans to see more of  him through our campaigns in the coming days.” 


