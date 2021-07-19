







































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
Son Ye-Jin: 'Crash Landing' crush reveals 8 facts about her
‘We were just so ecstatic when she said ‘I’ll do this, I’ll do this.’ So the entire commercial was voiced by Ye-jin herself.’

                     

                        

                           
Son Ye-Jin: 'Crash Landing' crush reveals 8 facts about her

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - July 19, 2021 - 5:21pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Hallyu superstar Son Ye-jin sat with her fans for the Smart-hosted fan virtual event on its website, Smart Hallyu Hangouts, last Friday. She spoke with "Nonstop 2" star and popular comedian Park Kyung-lim. Korean expatriate and TV host Sam Oh served as host and translator in the Philippine livestream.



The "Crash Landing On You" star also revealed interesting facts and trivia about herself during the interview.



1. She had a stunt double and did the English dub for her Smart commercial.



Ye-jin found her experience working with Smart's TVC fascinating because there were two teams that made it possible. The Philippines and South Korea team worked remotely together to create the unforgettable commercial that stars her and her "CLOY" reel and real-life boyfriend Hyun Bin.



She had a stunt double for the motorcycle scene. The only real part in there was when she was in the act of riding the motorcycle.



2. The actress also revealed that she has been studying English for the last 15 years.



"I don't really speak them but I practice very, very hard to get the pronunciation for the TVC," she said.



She feels that she's "still in the same spot" after 15 years of studying how to speak English. Ye-jin said she's been busy working for 20 years with 30 projects to her name that somehow got in the way of her learning the language.



3. She was not sure if she could bring to life her character, Yoon Se-ri, on the small screen.



Make no mistake, Ye-jin has a lot of iconic characters in her two-decade career. Her longtime fans can name a handful, from her "The Classic" days to romantic-comedy series like her Lee Min-ho starrer "Personal Taste."



Yoon Se-ri, undoubtedly, is among the popular ones, especially those who are new to K-drama. But did you know: She wasn't sure about the project?



Ye-jin said that she found the script of "CLOY" so funny and she enjoyed it so much. She, however, felt a lot of pressure because she wasn't sure if she could bring the script to life and "do justice" for it.



Park Ji-eun was at the helm of its screenplay. She is the writer behind hit series "My Love From The Star" and "Legend of the Blue Sea." She also does a lot of scripts for variety shows in South Korea.



"The writer wrote for a comedy show so timing is very crucial," Ye-jin shared. She also recalled how she had a great chemistry acting out with Yang Kyung-won, who played Pyo Chi-su, one of the underlings of Capt. Ri (Hyun Bin).

 

Seri, a famous fashion designer in South Korea, finds herself trapped in North Korea after a paragliding incident. She lands in the home of Capt. Ri who has four underlings who help him hide and conceal Se-ri's real identity while finding ways for her to go back to South Korea.



Se-ri and Chi-su often found themselves at odds with each other because he is suspicious of South Koreans who enter his native North Korea.



4. She's naughty and playful.



Yes, most of her works may be melodramas, but Son is rather the opposite of her many characters.



"I think I like it best when I can make someone laugh. There's something about being able to do that to another person -- to be happy. I'm normally naughty, playful and I also like to laugh myself," Ye-jin answered when asked about the aspect of herself that she likes the most.



This also proves she's one of South Korea's best actresses although she chooses to downplay it, especially when she was asked during the event if she is Korea's best actress. She immediately answered no, but with the goading of Kyung-lim, she hesitantly said, "A little, maybe."



5. If given the chance to live again, she does not want to be reincarnated as Son Ye-jin.



Shocker! Even Sam Oh and Park Kyung-lim were surprised. But Ye-jin stood firm with her answer, saying that she's already lived that life. In her next life, she would want to be born with the ability to fly.



6. She totally blocks off social media when not working AND does not search her name on the Internet.



Unlike other famous people, Ye-jin does not spend her time Googling herself.



"When I'm working, maybe, I will check. If there is a new show out, I will check out what people are saying. But when I'm resting like right now, I will go the entire week sometimes without checking the news online. I'm committed to my resting period," she said.



7. Once a project is done, she does not rewatch herself on the screen again.



Never was her answer. She gets awkward and embarrassed so she immediately flips the channel when she sees herself on the screen.



8. She drinks real alcohol in her dramas.



Hats off to her for being professional! Ye-jin said she drinks them all —  beer and soju — because these actually help in her "drunk scenes."



She's a light drinker, though. She revealed that even one drink can turn her "red." She's also the hyper kind of drunk.



RELATED: 'Absolutely beautiful': Son Ye-jin says she could live in the Philippines


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      SON YE JIN
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 'Absolutely beautiful': Son Ye-jin says she could live in the Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 hour ago

                              
                              
'Absolutely beautiful': Son Ye-jin says she could live in the Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Son Ye-jin came to the Philippines a long time ago and based on that experience, she said she could live here.

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Korean virus disaster flick has Cannes reaching for its masks
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
Korean virus disaster flick has Cannes reaching for its masks


                              

                                                                  By Jürgen Hecker,Jürgen Hecker |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Cannes was shaken Friday by a South Korean virus flick about a bio-terrorist attack on a passenger plane.

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 No Psy but BTS play on as Seoul bans fast gym music
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
6 days ago

                              
                              
No Psy but BTS play on as Seoul bans fast gym music


                              

                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
South Korean mega-hit "Gangnam Style" may be taken off gym playlists in the greater Seoul region -- but K-pop giants BTS can...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 K-pop star Ailee on singing Filipino song, K-drama soundtracks
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
11 days ago

                              
                              
K-pop star Ailee on singing Filipino song, K-drama soundtracks


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 11 days ago                              


                                                            
Music knows no boundaries for K-pop superstar Ailee as she gets out of her comfort zone to sing a Filipino ballad, a karaoke...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Blackpink thanks fans for Globe fan event
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
16 days ago

                              
                              
Blackpink thanks fans for Globe fan event


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 16 days ago                              


                                                            
Blackpink relayed their message of love and appreciation to Filipino Blinks after the recently concluded "Show You Like That:...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 6 reasons to watch &lsquo;My Roommate is a Gumiho' besides the 977-year age gap
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
16 days ago

                              
                              
6 reasons to watch ‘My Roommate is a Gumiho' besides the 977-year age gap


                              

                                                                  By Christine Mae Guevara,Christine Mae Guevara |
                                 16 days ago                              


                                                            
The series has gained attention from its first episode and kicked off with a strong start as it zoomed first place in its...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with