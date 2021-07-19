Son Ye-Jin: 'Crash Landing' crush reveals 8 facts about her

MANILA, Philippines — Hallyu superstar Son Ye-jin sat with her fans for the Smart-hosted fan virtual event on its website, Smart Hallyu Hangouts, last Friday. She spoke with "Nonstop 2" star and popular comedian Park Kyung-lim. Korean expatriate and TV host Sam Oh served as host and translator in the Philippine livestream.

The "Crash Landing On You" star also revealed interesting facts and trivia about herself during the interview.

1. She had a stunt double and did the English dub for her Smart commercial.

Ye-jin found her experience working with Smart's TVC fascinating because there were two teams that made it possible. The Philippines and South Korea team worked remotely together to create the unforgettable commercial that stars her and her "CLOY" reel and real-life boyfriend Hyun Bin.

She had a stunt double for the motorcycle scene. The only real part in there was when she was in the act of riding the motorcycle.

2. The actress also revealed that she has been studying English for the last 15 years.

"I don't really speak them but I practice very, very hard to get the pronunciation for the TVC," she said.

She feels that she's "still in the same spot" after 15 years of studying how to speak English. Ye-jin said she's been busy working for 20 years with 30 projects to her name that somehow got in the way of her learning the language.

3. She was not sure if she could bring to life her character, Yoon Se-ri, on the small screen.

Make no mistake, Ye-jin has a lot of iconic characters in her two-decade career. Her longtime fans can name a handful, from her "The Classic" days to romantic-comedy series like her Lee Min-ho starrer "Personal Taste."

Yoon Se-ri, undoubtedly, is among the popular ones, especially those who are new to K-drama. But did you know: She wasn't sure about the project?

Ye-jin said that she found the script of "CLOY" so funny and she enjoyed it so much. She, however, felt a lot of pressure because she wasn't sure if she could bring the script to life and "do justice" for it.

Park Ji-eun was at the helm of its screenplay. She is the writer behind hit series "My Love From The Star" and "Legend of the Blue Sea." She also does a lot of scripts for variety shows in South Korea.

"The writer wrote for a comedy show so timing is very crucial," Ye-jin shared. She also recalled how she had a great chemistry acting out with Yang Kyung-won, who played Pyo Chi-su, one of the underlings of Capt. Ri (Hyun Bin).



Seri, a famous fashion designer in South Korea, finds herself trapped in North Korea after a paragliding incident. She lands in the home of Capt. Ri who has four underlings who help him hide and conceal Se-ri's real identity while finding ways for her to go back to South Korea.

Se-ri and Chi-su often found themselves at odds with each other because he is suspicious of South Koreans who enter his native North Korea.

4. She's naughty and playful.

Yes, most of her works may be melodramas, but Son is rather the opposite of her many characters.

"I think I like it best when I can make someone laugh. There's something about being able to do that to another person -- to be happy. I'm normally naughty, playful and I also like to laugh myself," Ye-jin answered when asked about the aspect of herself that she likes the most.

This also proves she's one of South Korea's best actresses although she chooses to downplay it, especially when she was asked during the event if she is Korea's best actress. She immediately answered no, but with the goading of Kyung-lim, she hesitantly said, "A little, maybe."

5. If given the chance to live again, she does not want to be reincarnated as Son Ye-jin.

Shocker! Even Sam Oh and Park Kyung-lim were surprised. But Ye-jin stood firm with her answer, saying that she's already lived that life. In her next life, she would want to be born with the ability to fly.

6. She totally blocks off social media when not working AND does not search her name on the Internet.

Unlike other famous people, Ye-jin does not spend her time Googling herself.

"When I'm working, maybe, I will check. If there is a new show out, I will check out what people are saying. But when I'm resting like right now, I will go the entire week sometimes without checking the news online. I'm committed to my resting period," she said.

7. Once a project is done, she does not rewatch herself on the screen again.

Never was her answer. She gets awkward and embarrassed so she immediately flips the channel when she sees herself on the screen.

8. She drinks real alcohol in her dramas.

Hats off to her for being professional! Ye-jin said she drinks them all — beer and soju — because these actually help in her "drunk scenes."

She's a light drinker, though. She revealed that even one drink can turn her "red." She's also the hyper kind of drunk.

