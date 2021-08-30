







































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
Lee Min-ho agency denies actor dating ex-Momoland member
Lee Min-ho
Kim Hee June for Netflix

                     

                        

                           
Lee Min-ho agency denies actor dating ex-Momoland member

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - August 30, 2021 - 6:02pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — The supposed "romance" between Lee Min-ho and former Momoland member Yeonwoo is cut short as the actor's agency immediately denied dating rumors and said the two are just acquaintances.



“It is not true that they are in a relationship. They are just acquaintances," said MYM Entertainment in a statement.



Rumors surfaced after online celebrity dating site Dispatch released a story about how the two have been dating for five months.



The report also said that Lee Min-ho and Yeonwoo bond over similar hobbies like gaming and watching movies. It also claimed that Lee Min-ho had picked up Yeonwoo to watch a  movie and that they celebrated her 25th birthday recently.



Yeonwoo left the girl group Momoland in 2019.



Her agency has not yet responded to the rumors and the Dispatch story.



Lee Min-ho is set to star in his first villain role in the Apple TV+ series "Pachinko" set for release this year.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      LEE MIN HO
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Lee Min-ho agency denies actor dating ex-Momoland member
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 hour ago

                              
                              
Lee Min-ho agency denies actor dating ex-Momoland member


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The supposed "romance" between Lee Min-ho and former Momoland member Yeonwoo is cut short as the actor's agency immediately...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 WATCH: Tomorrow X Together thanks Filipino fans for support
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
5 days ago

                              
                              
WATCH: Tomorrow X Together thanks Filipino fans for support


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
South Korean boyband Tomorrow X Together, also known as TXT, thanked their Filipino fans for welcoming them and their music...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 TWICE to perform on GMA-7
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
8 days ago

                              
                              
TWICE to perform on GMA-7


                              

                                 8 days ago                              


                                                            
TWICE, one of South Korea’s most successful K-Pop acts today, will perform on GMA-7 and Shopee Live as part of leading...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Smart launches BTS special edition prepaid kit
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
9 days ago

                              
                              
Smart launches BTS special edition prepaid kit


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 9 days ago                              


                                                            
Smart Communications launched the BTS Special Edition Prepaid Kit on Friday. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hyun Bin gives peek at 'Confidential Assignment 2' look in new ad for Philippine brand
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
14 days ago

                              
                              
Hyun Bin gives peek at 'Confidential Assignment 2' look in new ad for Philippine brand


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 14 days ago                              


                                                            
Hyun Bin leads another "operation" — to the delight of his fans.

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 WATCH: Sue Ramirez copies lookalikes Blackpink Lisa, Anne Hathaway
                              


                                                            

                                  Exclusive                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
17 days ago

                              
                              
WATCH: Sue Ramirez copies lookalikes Blackpink Lisa, Anne Hathaway


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 17 days ago                              


                                                            
Sue Ramirez thanked fans who think she looks like Blackpink's Lisa Manoban. Apart from Lisa, some people also noticed her...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with