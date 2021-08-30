Lee Min-ho agency denies actor dating ex-Momoland member

MANILA, Philippines — The supposed "romance" between Lee Min-ho and former Momoland member Yeonwoo is cut short as the actor's agency immediately denied dating rumors and said the two are just acquaintances.

“It is not true that they are in a relationship. They are just acquaintances," said MYM Entertainment in a statement.

Rumors surfaced after online celebrity dating site Dispatch released a story about how the two have been dating for five months.

The report also said that Lee Min-ho and Yeonwoo bond over similar hobbies like gaming and watching movies. It also claimed that Lee Min-ho had picked up Yeonwoo to watch a movie and that they celebrated her 25th birthday recently.

Yeonwoo left the girl group Momoland in 2019.

Her agency has not yet responded to the rumors and the Dispatch story.

Lee Min-ho is set to star in his first villain role in the Apple TV+ series "Pachinko" set for release this year.