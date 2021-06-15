







































































 




   







   















Annyeonghase-U: Park Seo-joon reportedly second Korean MCU star, joins Brie Larson in 'The Marvels'
                           Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - June 15, 2021 - 3:59pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Is oppa Park Seo-joon going to "suit" up and join the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)?



Reports say that the Hallyu star is heading to the United States to join Brie Larson in "The Marvels," the sequel to "Captain Marvel."



Soompi.com cited reports that the "Itaewon Class" star will just finish shooting "Concrete Utopia" and will fly to the US in the second half of the year.



The actor's agency, Awesome ENT, declined to comment on Seo-joon's involvement in the project.

 

If this is true, he's going to be the second Korean star to join the MCU after Ma Dong-seok who is starring in "Eternals" set for release on November 5 in the US.

 

"Eternals" and "The Marvels" are part of Phase 4 of the hugely popular MCU. "The Marvels" is scheduled for release in the United States on November 11, 2022.



