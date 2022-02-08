



















































 
























'World of the Married' star Han So Hee co-creates new cosmetics line




Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
February 8, 2022 | 12:27pm
 





'World of the Married' star Han So Hee co-creates new cosmetics line
Han So Hee (right) created the new Lip Nectar, an easy-apply liquid lipstick that has a velvety-soft matte finish.
BYS Philippines/Released




MANILA, Philippines — Han So Hee, star of hit K-drama shows "The World of the Married," "Nevertheless" and "My Name," is the new face of BYS Cosmetics Philippines.


The brand has also created a special collaborative line with the Korean superstar. Han So Hee is launching a range of lipsticks that she herself has co-created with BYS.



“It is such an honor to become a brand ambassador... and I’m also happy to get close with my overseas fans who are always supporting and loving me. Please stay tuned for more collaborations of mine with BYS. Mahal ko kayo!” Han So Hee shared in an official statement.


With her gleaming skin and risqué appeal, Han So Hee’s effortless beauty unquestionably holds one’s gaze — making her ideal for the makeup line's latest campaign dubbed as "Uncover Effortless Beauty."


“We were drawn to her beauty, her energy, her versatility, her professionalism, and her personality,” shared Angie Goyena, president of iFace, Inc.


“BYS has always encouraged creativity and expressing yourself through our products and campaigns. We’ve always championed loving yourself hard, and in doing so, uncovering beauty that’s uniquely yours — Han So Hee fits the bill to a tee,” she added.


The K-drama actress created the new Lip Nectar, an easy-apply liquid lipstick that has a velvety-soft matte finish. It comes in eight shades that embody the facets of Han So Hee’s effortlessly cool-girl persona, which is inspired by her strong, bold roles.


The shades are named after flowers: Blossom, Cherry, Tulip, Poppy, Rose, Dragonlily, Orchid, and Poison Ivy.


Each tube can be bought at P499. The Lip Nectar is available in Watsons and The SM Store and online on Shopee, Lazada, and Amorfia.


