Korean superstar Park Shin Hye weds in creations by Filipino designer Monique Lhuillier

MANILA, Philippines — South Korean superstar Park Shin Hye is the latest bride that's sparked some online craze, with her recent wedding ceremony with actor Choi Tae Joon.

The popular actress has been featured in over 20 dramas since 2003 and is considered one of South Korea’s highest paid actresses.

The two K-drama stars tied the knot in an undisclosed church in Seoul, South Korea, last January 22. As the couple opted for a private ceremony, their respective talent agencies, Salt Entertainment and Studio Santa Claus, released instead a nuptial-themed editorial shoot to celebrate their union.

In a couple of layouts, Shin Hye wore some couture creations by esteemed Filipino-American fashion designer Monique Lhuillier.

One of the dresses she donned is called "Wildflower," from Lhuillier's Spring 2022 collection. She also wore a lacy gown with long sleeves and corset bodice, called "Magnificent," also from the designer's Spring 2021 collection.

The "Wildflower" gown is reportedly priced at USD9,990 or around P512,676.81, while the "Magnificent" gown would probably cost as much.

In some of the photos, the 31-year-old actress also looked smashing in Oscar de la Renta bridal gowns. According to BridalMusings.com, the average price tag of the Dominican designer's bridal gown is USD14,000 or around P719,000.

Shin Hye rose to fame after starring in several hit K-dramas, including, "You're Beautiful" (2009), "The Heirs" (2013), "Pinocchio" (2014–2015), "Doctors" (2016), "Memories of the Alhambra" (2018–2019), and "Sisyphus: The Myth" (2021).

Actor Tae Joon, on the other hand, starred in K-dramas including "Padam Padam" (2011), "The King of Dramas" (2012), and "Suspicious Partner" (2017), among many others.