Korean Wave

'Squid Game,' 'Escape from Mogadishu' big winners at 58th Baeksang Arts Awards

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 7, 2022 | 9:33am
This handout image Courtesy of Netflix shows a scene of South Korea's "Squid Game" Season one. A dystopian vision of a polarised society, Netflix smash hit "Squid Game" blends a tight plot, social allegory and uncompromising violence to create the latest South Korean cultural phenomenon to go global. It features South Korea's most marginalised, including the deeply in debt, a migrant worker and a North Korean defector, competing in traditional children's games for the chance to win 45.6 billion won ($38 million) in mysterious circumstances. And losing players are killed.
Netflix/AFP

CEBU, Philippines — Netflix's smash television series "Squid Game" and action-drama movie "Escape from Mogadishu" won the Grand Prizes in their respective categories at the 58th Baeksang Arts Awards honoring South Korea's best in film, television and theater.

"Squid Game" went home with three awards, with series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk winning Best Director and Jung Jae-il being honored with a Technical Award for the show's music.

The television that came away with the most awards was another Netflix show "D.P.," winning Best Drama, Cho Hyun-chul for Best Supporting Actor, and Koo Kyo-hwan for Best New Actor.

"Escape from Mogadishu" also won two awards, the others being Best Film and cinematographer Choi Young-hwan honored with a Technical Award, as political drama "Kingmaker" came away with three wins — Best Director for Byun Sung-hyun, Best Actor for Sol Kyung-gu, and Best Supporting Actor for Jo Woo-Jin.

Here are the full list of winners

  • Grand Prize (Film) - Escape from Mogadishu
  • Best Film - Escape from Mogadishu
  • Best Director - Byun Sung-hyun for Kingmaker
  • Best Actor - Sol Kyung-gu for Kingmaker
  • Best Actress - Lee Hye-young for In Front of Your Face
  • Best Supporting Actor - Jo Woo-Jin for Kingmaker
  • Best Supporting Actress - Lee Soo-kyung for Miracle: Letters to the President
  • Best New Actor - Lee Hong-nae for Hot Blooded
  • Best New Actress - Lee Yoo-mi for Young Adult Matters
  • Best Screenplay - Jeon Ga-young and Wang Hye-ji for Romance Without Love
  • Best New Director - Jo Eun-ji for Perhaps Love
  • Technical Award (Film) - Choi Young-hwan for cinematography, Escape from Mogadishu
  • Grand Prize (Television) - Squid Game
  • Best Drama - D.P.
  • Best Director - Hwang Dong-hyuk for "Squid Game"
  • Best Entertainment Program - Street Woman Fighter
  • Best Educational Show - Docu Insight: National Representative
  • Best Actor - Lee Jun-ho for The Red Sleeve
  • Best Actress - Kim Tae-ri for Twenty-Five Twenty-One
  • Best Supporting Actor - Cho Hyun-chul for D.P.
  • Best Supporting Actress - Kim Shin-rok for Hellbound
  • Best New Actor - Koo Kyo-hwan for D.P.
  • Best New Actress - Kim Hye-jun for Inspector Koo
  • Best Male Variety Performer - Lee Yong-jin
  • Best Female Variety Performer - Joo Hyun-young
  • Best Screenplay - Kim Min-seok for Juvenile Justice
  • Technical Award (Television) - Jung Jae-il for music, Squid Game
  • Baeksang Play - Turkish March
  • Best Short Play - This May Be a Failed Story
  • Best Actor - Park Wan-gyu for Red Leaves
  • Best Actress - Hwang Sun-mi for Hongpyeong Gukjeon
  • TikTok Popularity Award (Male) - Lee Jun-ho
  • TikTok Popularity Award (Female) - Kim Tae-ri

SQUID GAME
Philstar
