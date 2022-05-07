'Squid Game,' 'Escape from Mogadishu' big winners at 58th Baeksang Arts Awards

This handout image Courtesy of Netflix shows a scene of South Korea's "Squid Game" Season one. A dystopian vision of a polarised society, Netflix smash hit "Squid Game" blends a tight plot, social allegory and uncompromising violence to create the latest South Korean cultural phenomenon to go global. It features South Korea's most marginalised, including the deeply in debt, a migrant worker and a North Korean defector, competing in traditional children's games for the chance to win 45.6 billion won ($38 million) in mysterious circumstances. And losing players are killed.

CEBU, Philippines — Netflix's smash television series "Squid Game" and action-drama movie "Escape from Mogadishu" won the Grand Prizes in their respective categories at the 58th Baeksang Arts Awards honoring South Korea's best in film, television and theater.

"Squid Game" went home with three awards, with series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk winning Best Director and Jung Jae-il being honored with a Technical Award for the show's music.

The television that came away with the most awards was another Netflix show "D.P.," winning Best Drama, Cho Hyun-chul for Best Supporting Actor, and Koo Kyo-hwan for Best New Actor.

"Escape from Mogadishu" also won two awards, the others being Best Film and cinematographer Choi Young-hwan honored with a Technical Award, as political drama "Kingmaker" came away with three wins — Best Director for Byun Sung-hyun, Best Actor for Sol Kyung-gu, and Best Supporting Actor for Jo Woo-Jin.

Here are the full list of winners