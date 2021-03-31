In new statement, JTBC denies possible distortion of historical facts on K-drama 'Snowdrop'

MANILA, Philippines — JTBC has issued a revised statement regarding its controversial drama "Snowdrop" that stars Jung Hae-in and Blackpink's Jisoo on March 30.

The "revised statement" is released in order for them to "sort out these misunderstandings". JTBC stressed that the controversy started "due to one-sided information that combined the incomplete synopsis as well as a portion of the character introductions that had been leaked".

It noted that the responsibility "falls on the production team that failed to strictly keep these materials, that have yet to be refined, under wraps."

Translated and published as is, the five-point outline reads:

Regarding the problem of disparaging the Democratic Movement, "Snowdrop" is not a drama that deals with the Democratic Movement. There is no set-up that has the male and female lead participating or leading the Democratic Movement. On the other hand, a character who is unfairly accused and suppressed as a spy during the military regime in the 80s will appear;

"Snowdrop" uses the background and theme of 1987’s political situation surrounding the presidential election and not the Democratic Movement. A fictional story will be told surrounding the military regime, the National Security Agency and how they possess vested interests, conspiring with the North Korean dictatorship to maintain power;

Under this backdrop, the main characters that appear are a North Korean agent and a National Security Agent (NSA) that chases after him. They will not be characters that represent their own government or organizations. They are characters that will highlight the unscrupulous greed for power to reform the regime, as well as a critical view of the National Security Agency that actively supports this. As so, the criticism that Snowdrop is romanticizing espionage and the National Security Agency is irrelevant;

Regarding the description of the National Security Agent as "upright" is because he refused a powerful role domestically. Rather, he is disillusioned by his colleagues who have made it so that it evades the (NSA’s original purpose) of catching spies. Instead, he takes up an overseas role as a Black Agent. He also is someone who sticks to his principles and will see whatever he thinks is right to the end, while turning his back on the corrupt organization;

The character in the drama with the name "Chun Young Cho" has no relevance to the revered "Chun Young Cho". However, we will be changing the name of the female lead due to the critique that associates her (with the drama).

JTBC continued to appeal to the public from "spreading and leading public opinion based on false information as if they were true". It added that they hope that such actions will lead them to understand that it "will cause severe damage and diminute the many creators that strive to make a good piece of work."

The controversy came right after another drama, "Joseon Exorcist" was permanently canceled by SBS on March 26. The drama faced backlash after airing just two episodes after its premiere on March 22. Some of the viewers who complained said that the drama "distorted" Korean history through the alleged use of Chinese-style props and food.