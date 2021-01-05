KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
#BTSPavedTheWay trends as BTS vies to be first K-pop group to win Grammys
BTS is set to know if they're going to be the first K-pop group to win a Grammy by end of this month with their "Dynamite" nominated in the Pop Duo/Group Performance category.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images/AFP
#BTSPavedTheWay trends as BTS vies to be first K-pop group to win Grammys
Kata Dayanghirang (Philstar.com) - January 5, 2021 - 7:09pm

MANILA, Philippines — Twitter is burning hot again with the long-contested contention in K-pop — that BTS paved the way.

The phrase trended yet again on the microsite on January 5 after an image of a text bearing the claim went viral. 

 

 

The trending image comes in two versions, in both black and white backgrounds, but bearing the same words.  

It read: "PSY's 'Gangnam Style' was a one-hit wonder, but it opened a new road for K-pop in 2012. BTS came in next to pave the road. Thanks to their accomplishments, Kpop artists are likely to follow their footsteps which is what Blackpink and other groups are doing now." It also contained the words  "The Korea Times" and the date "January 5, 2021."

The image has been retweeted by multiple users, prompting the phrase "BTS Paved the Way" staying at the top 20 throughout the afternoon. 

"The tea is spilled. BTS PAVED THE WAY MFS," wrote @trustsbngtan. 

Another netizen, @hannakeshia, reiterated it. "BTS the new hope and the new beginning of every artists that started from the bottom. They always opened a new door for Koreans and other artists, they really paved the way. Can you hear me?? BTS PAVED THE WAY and let's bow down." 

Many of the posts were from happy fans who were celebrating the septet's many feats including its 29th win at Music Bank this week. The group's other single "Life Goes On" also did well at the second spot.  

A quick check on the web site of the news organization yielded the story "BTS hit 'Dynamite' rebounds to No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100" on its Entertainment section dated January 5, 2021. 

Others opened the ongoing argument over who paved the way for K-pop to gain prominence in the world music stage. 

"Psy crawled so they could walk. Without Psy BTS wouldn't be here so shut up about them paving the way. Another group (with less auto tuned music cuz BTS sounds like the black eyed peas nowadays) could've easily done the same thing due to Psy opening that door," @sannies_dimples replied to the tweet of @maria120304 with the viral image. 

While these are all happening, BTS is set to know if they're going to be the first K-pop group to win a Grammy by end of this month with their "Dynamite" nominated in the Pop Duo/Group Performance category.

BTS GRAMMYS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
5 hours ago
Song Hye-Kyo reunites with 'Descendants of the Sun' writer for lead role
By Ratziel San Juan | 5 hours ago
South Korean actress Song Hye-Kyo is collaborating once more with "Descendants of the Sun" screenwriter Kim Eun-Sook for an...
Korean Wave
fbfb
1 day ago
New K-dramas, TV series among those in GMA 2021 lineup
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
From teleseryes to reality shows, the network’s roster of shows promises a beacon of hope this new year.
Korean Wave
fbfb
4 days ago
'Thankful' Son Ye-jin speaks up about crash landing on Hyun Bin
By Kata Dayanghirang | 4 days ago
Son Ye-jin has spoken!
Korean Wave
fbfb
4 days ago
Vico Sotto not EXO member, but could be Kyungsoo's lost twin
By Ratziel San Juan | 4 days ago
Do Kyungsoo and Vico Sotto look alike?
Korean Wave
fbfb
4 days ago
From 'Song-Song' to 'RiRi': Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin love story gives hope after 'Descendants of the Sun' stars' split
By Kata Dayanghirang | 4 days ago
The first day of the new year saw Korean drama fans both hopeful and apprehensive with news of Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin's dating...
Korean Wave
fbfb
4 days ago
Hyun Bin and Son Ye-Jin's agencies confirm their relationship
By Ratziel San Juan | 4 days ago
The couple have reportedly been dating since March 2020, after their series together concluded.
Korean Wave
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with