John Cena, Jessica Biel share favorite 'Matchbox' scene partners

SUBIC, Philippines — Working on "Matchbox: The Movie" allowed John Cena and Jessica Biel to mingle with an exciting ensemble cast.

The film follows a group of friends that bonded over the toy cars of the same name reuniting following a funeral, only to be caught in the crosshairs of authorities when John's character is assumed to have stolen a nuclear weapon.

John and Jessica form the aptly named "Matchbox Gang" with Arturo Castro's Ted, Sam Richardson's Crosby and Teyonah Parris' Charmaine, but the global supporting cast goes beyond the five reconnecting colleagues.

Philstar.com asked both actors during an intimate interview session about their favorite scene partners from a list that also includes Corey Stoll and Kristofer Hivju.

Former wrestler John answered Danai Gurira, who plays his fellow spy Helen, given they had to build a relationship where they could only trust the other only to end up fragmented.

Related: John Cena, Jessica Biel hail 'Matchbox' director Sam Hargrave for 'pushing the envelope'

"And of course action scenes, that's an interesting dynamic on how that plays out. So that was certainly that would be mine," he added.

Jessica, appearing in her first movie in nearly a decade, admitted that most of her scenes were with the "Matchbox Gang", making it hard to choose an individual outside of it.

John further acknowledged that his character interacted with everyone the most and suggested Golshifteh Farahani, who plays Robbie, which lit Jessica up.

"She's so... I don't even know the word to describe this woman. She's like this creature [that's] just luminous and her heart is so huge. I think she might be my girl crush? I think I have a girl crush!" Jessica quipped.

John jokingly assured his co-star she wasn't alone as his wife Shay Shariatzadeh, who is Iranian like Golshifteh, considers the latter her girl crush too.

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