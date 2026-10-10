^

Entertainment

John Cena, Jessica Biel share favorite 'Matchbox' scene partners

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 10, 2026 | 5:04pm
John Cena, Jessica Biel share favorite 'Matchbox' scene partners
Jessica Biel, John Cena, and Teyonah Parris in "Matchbox The Movie"
Apple TV

SUBIC, Philippines — Working on "Matchbox: The Movie" allowed John Cena and Jessica Biel to mingle with an exciting ensemble cast.

The film follows a group of friends that bonded over the toy cars of the same name reuniting following a funeral, only to be caught in the crosshairs of authorities when John's character is assumed to have stolen a nuclear weapon.

John and Jessica form the aptly named "Matchbox Gang" with Arturo Castro's Ted, Sam Richardson's Crosby and Teyonah Parris' Charmaine, but the global supporting cast goes beyond the five reconnecting colleagues.

Philstar.com asked both actors during an intimate interview session about their favorite scene partners from a list that also includes Corey Stoll and Kristofer Hivju.

Former wrestler John answered Danai Gurira, who plays his fellow spy Helen, given they had to build a relationship where they could only trust the other only to end up fragmented.

Related: John Cena, Jessica Biel hail 'Matchbox' director Sam Hargrave for 'pushing the envelope'

"And of course action scenes, that's an interesting dynamic on how that plays out. So that was certainly that would be mine," he added.

Jessica, appearing in her first movie in nearly a decade, admitted that most of her scenes were with the "Matchbox Gang", making it hard to choose an individual outside of it.

John further acknowledged that his character interacted with everyone the most and suggested Golshifteh Farahani, who plays Robbie, which lit Jessica up.

"She's so... I don't even know the word to describe this woman. She's like this creature [that's] just luminous and her heart is so huge. I think she might be my girl crush? I think I have a girl crush!" Jessica quipped.

John jokingly assured his co-star she wasn't alone as his wife Shay Shariatzadeh, who is Iranian like Golshifteh, considers the latter her girl crush too.

RELATED: John Cena, Jessica Biel hit the gas in 'Matchbox: The Movie'

DANAI GURIRA

JESSICA BIEL

JOHN CENA

MATCHBOX
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Why Apl.De.Ap backs Grammys&rsquo; controversial Asian Pop Category

Why Apl.De.Ap backs Grammys’ controversial Asian Pop Category

By MJ Marfori | 18 hours ago
As debate continues ove
Entertainment
fbtw
Why Zion Cruz of &lsquo;Apol of My Ai&rsquo; is the actor to watch

Why Zion Cruz of ‘Apol of My Ai’ is the actor to watch

By Nathalie Tomada | 4 days ago
If age and categories were set aside, 11-year-old Zion Cruz could have very well held his own in the Best Actor race itself...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Drug War&rsquo; showrunners deny backing from gov&rsquo;t, any political party

‘Drug War’ showrunners deny backing from gov’t, any political party

By Nathalie Tomada | 18 hours ago
The creators of “Drug War: A Conspiracy of Silence” have strongly denied that the web series is backed by any...
Entertainment
fbtw
Apl.de.Ap recalls failed attempt to date Nicole Scherzinger

Apl.de.Ap recalls failed attempt to date Nicole Scherzinger

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Black Eyed Peas member Apl.de.Ap revealed that he once considered pursuing a romantic relationship with Nicole Scherzinger...
Entertainment
fbtw
A night of firsts and double wins at Gawad Urian

A night of firsts and double wins at Gawad Urian

By Lyka Nicart | 18 hours ago
Jericho Rosales and Carlo Aquino tied for Best Actor, while Maris Racal and veteran actress Odette Khan shared the Best Actress...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
John Cena, Jessica Biel hit the gas in 'Matchbox: The Movie'

John Cena, Jessica Biel hit the gas in 'Matchbox: The Movie'

By Paula Ramon | 1 day ago
Action scenes proved difficult for both John Cena and his co-star Jessica Biel.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Crazy Rich Asians' to continue as series; 4 film stars returning

'Crazy Rich Asians' to continue as series; 4 film stars returning

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
"Crazy Rich Asians" will carry on in a series bearing the same name.
Entertainment
fbtw
Weekend list: Byeon Woo-seok, Likhang Habi, Oktoberfest&nbsp;
play

Weekend list: Byeon Woo-seok, Likhang Habi, Oktoberfest 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
The weekend promises to be a fun day out for foodies and culturatis with events that serve endless beers to the latest iteration...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sophia Laforteza to resume Katseye duties next year

Sophia Laforteza to resume Katseye duties next year

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Sophia is coming back to Katseye!
Entertainment
fbtw
Gawad Urian 2026: Full list of winners

Gawad Urian 2026: Full list of winners

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
“Bloom Where You Are Planted” emerged as one of the major winners at the 2026 Gawad Urian, taking home Best Picture...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with