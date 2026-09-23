How Barbie Forteza overcame fangirling to work with â€˜idolâ€™ Sharon Cuneta

How Barbie Forteza overcame fangirling to work with ‘idol’ Sharon Cuneta

Sharon Cuneta and Barbie Forteza at the press conference and first episode screening of their Prime Video drama "Honor Thy Mother" held in Solaire North in Quezon City on September 8, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines – Barbie Forteza is one fangirl whose dream came true – it was not enough to see Sharon Cuneta on the flesh but she acted opposite her screen idol in a drama that pits two actresses renown for their acting skills.

The GMA-7 actress showed her appreciation for her seasoned co-star during this month’s grand press conference for their Prime Video, GMA-7 and Dreamscape series “Honoy Thy Mother” held in Quezon City.

Barbie, the prized talent of GMA-7, admitted that it was hard to prepare for their drama when she gets starstruck by Sharon all the time.

“Parang everyday meron kang meet-and-greet with your idol tapos kailangan mong mag-work. So, ano ba ‘yung uunahin mo: ‘yung work mo o ‘yung pagiging fangirl mo?” Barbie gushed.

“‘Yun lang po talaga. Mama [turns to Sharon], to this day, I swear ‘pag meron po tayong eksena together, as in inaaral ko na sa standby area para pagdating ko sa set, pwede na ako mag-fangirl,” the actress added.

Barbie being in awe with one of showbiz’s most enduring stars is understandable. As Barbie put it, Sharon helped propel showbiz to its current standing through her many talents that transcend beyond the screen.

Sharon, fondly tagged Megastar, has appeared in countless in TV shows, films, musical shows and talk shows as host. The actress even has several Platinum and Diamond record albums from way back when she started as a young singer in the early 1980s.

“Akala ko po strict po si Ms. Sharon. Kasi she’s made almost all the iconic films that have been the Philippine film industry. Siya talaga ang isa sa mga nag-buo ng industriya natin.

“Akala ko by this time, she would be very strict with everything — sa script, how to go about a scene. Pero grabe sobrang collaborative. Sobrang humble, sobrang generous and giving and sobrang expressive po ng eyes ni Ms. Sharon,” Barbie described the Megastar.

Barbie said that working with Sharon, and the rest of the cast that includes John Estrada, RK Bagatsing, Khalil Ramos and Mercedes Cabral, was a breeze.

“Ang dali for the rest of us kasi kumbaga we’re all on the same page. Kung may input man, we make sure that it would glue together with everyone’s input, how they interpreted the scenes. I always learn from Mama Sharon. It’s like taking a masterclass on the frontrow seat,” Barbie said about on screen mother Diana Aragon, played by Sharon.

The veteran actress equally showered praises for her young co-star.

“She’s like our walking script, database. ‘Pag meron kaming nalilimot, alam niya. Memorized,” Sharon said.

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