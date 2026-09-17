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Entertainment

Liza Soberano: Filipino global recognition is sparking a movement

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 17, 2026 | 8:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos are finally getting well-deserved recognition on the global stage, says Liza Soberano.

Philstar.com exclusively spoke to the actress during the promotional rounds for her latest film "Forgotten Island," a DreamWorks Animation movie inspired by Filipino culture, mythology, and folklore.

Majority of the project's cast and crew is of Filipino descent. Liza leads the voice cast alongside fellow Filipino-American H.E.R., and together even contribute a song on the official soundtrack.

The movie follows best friends Raissa and Jo (Liza and H.E.R., respectively) as they are stranded on the titular island of Nakali, where the only way home may mean losing a lifetime of memories and emotions.

Liza shared her thoughts on what it means to be part of the Filipino community being recognized even more in the global entertainment scene.

The actress began by acknowledging how surreal and honored she feels being part of the project itself.

"I feel like this is kind of a movement," Liza continued. "There's so many Filipinos all over the world that are kind of having a moment in film, music, and food space."

She noted how exciting it was to see people form other cultures taking interest or having curiosity for Philippine culture and finding the beauty in it.

"Us, Filipinos, we love to travel the world and experience other people's cultures so it's nice that we're finally also getting that [kind of] reactions to our culture," Liza added.

"Forgotten Island" also features the voices of Lea Salonga, Dolly de Leon, Filipino-American comedian Jo Koy, Filipino-Canadian actor Manny Jacinto, Filipino-American actress Amielynn Abellera, Dave Franco, Jenny Slate, and Ronny Chieng.

Directed by Joel Crawford and Filipino-American Januel Mercado, it hits Philippine cinemas this September 23.

RELATED: Liza Soberano, H.E.R. explore Manila in 'BRB' music video

DREAMWORKS

FILIPINO SPOTLIGHT

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