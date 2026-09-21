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Entertainment

Vilma Santos reacts to being left out of National Artists list

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 21, 2026 | 3:08pm
Vilma Santos reacts to being left out of National Artists list
Vilma Santos

MANILA, Philippines — Star for All Seasons Vilma Santos has spoken about being left out of the latest batch of National Artists, saying she has learned to accept that some things are simply not meant to be.

The veteran actress addressed the issue during a talkback session for the restoration of her film “Sister Stella L.” at the Metropolitan Theater in Manila. 

The announcement of the latest National Artists recently sparked discussions in the entertainment industry, particularly after Vilma was not included in the list.

“Napakatagal na issue na. But at the end of the day, prinsipyo ko na ever since sa buhay ay if it’s meant to be, it is meant to be. If it is for you, it is for you. Kung hindi ka nasasali, it is fine with me,” Vilma said.

Vilma said that after 63 years in the entertainment industry, she already considers the love and recognition she has received from the public and the industry as a significant gift.

“Sa animnapu’t tatlong taon ko sa industriya, palagay ko ang naibalik sa akin ng industriya ay malaking regalo na para sa akin,” she said.

She acknowledged that the latest selection of National Artists has become a particularly talked-about issue.

“Siguro lang, at this point in time, masyado lang naging maingay itong huling selection ng National Artist,” she said.

Despite the controversy, Vilma congratulated those who were named National Artists, including Bing Lao, whom she had worked with as a scriptwriter. 

“But with utmost sincerity, I’d like to congratulate all our National Artists. Si Bing Lao, naging scriptwriter ko rin,” she said.

Vilma also appeared to dismiss some of the negative remarks surrounding the selection process, saying there was no need to engage in what she described as “below the belt” exchanges.

“Huwag na, masyado na… when we talk about this National Artist issue, meron lang mga nangyayari na below the belt. Hindi na natin dapat patulan. There’s so much more in life! You get my point? There’s so much more in life,” she said.

The veteran actress encouraged others not to dwell on negativity, saying that not receiving a particular recognition does not diminish one's life or achievements.

“Do not think of any negativity dahil hindi napupunta sa ‘yo. Maybe it is not meant to be. Again, at the end of the day, life has to go on,” she said.

At 72, Vilma said she has reached a point in her life where she wants to prioritize her own happiness and peace rather than constantly thinking about competition.

“Wala nang ibang pwedeng magmaneho ng buhay ko. Because it is time that I enjoy life naman. Kasi lagi akong may kakumpetisyon. This time ako naman,” she said.

Vilma then shared the three things that matter most to her at this stage of her life.

“And now that I am 72, tatlo na lang priority ko. I am praying to God to take care of my family, health of the people I love, and third to protect my peace,” she said.

“I think ’yan ang pinaka-important at this point in time,” she added.

RELATEDBing Lao, Nicanor Tiongson among 10 new National Artists

NATIONAL ARTIST

VILMA SANTOS
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