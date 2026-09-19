^

Entertainment

Robin Padilla reiterates no plans to run again, floats allies as VP options

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 19, 2026 | 11:45am
Robin Padilla reiterates no plans to run again, floats allies as VP options
Sen. Robin Padilla during the plenary session of the Senate on Dec. 22, 2025.
Robin Padilla

MANILA, Philippines — Actor-turned-politician Robin Padilla reiterated his stance to no longer run again for public office, instead floating names of his allies to be vice president.

Robin was elected as senator following the 2022 national elections, topping the polls with more than 26 million votes, but his tenure so far has been divisive and often criticized.

An ally of current vice president Sara Duterte, who announced she'd be running for president in 2028, Robin has been floated as a possible candidate to be her running mate.

However, Robin and his wife Mariel Rodriguez have stated in the past that a longer future in politics was not ideal, with Mariel even saying his husband did not want to be a politician and Filipinos "did not deserve" his service.

The actor-senator doubled down on his intention not to run again in a social media post sharing an art card featuring a quote by ally and former presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo that he too was being considered to Duterte's vice president.

Panelo claimed that he'd only consider the decision if Robin and another senator-ally Bong Go opted not to run.

"Wala na po akong planong tumakbo sa pulitika," said Robin. "Maliliit pa ang aking mga anak, at isang tahimik na buhay-Islami ang aking pinapangarap at minimithi."

Robin instead recommended Go and Panelo to Duterte's vice president, as well as other Sens. Alan Peter Cayetano, Imee Marcos, Ronald dela Rosa and Rodante Marcoleta.

"Maraming salamat po sa napakaraming kaibigan na nagtutulak sa aking pananatili sa pulitika, pero halata naman po na hindi ako nababagay sa mundong ito," Padilla added, ending with the quote "Revolutionaries do not sit on thrones; they tear them down."

Ally backgrounds

Panelo also previously served as the Chief Presidential Legal Counsel of former chief executive Rodrigo Duterte, father of the current vice president, and unsuccessfully ran for senator thrice — 1987, 1992 and 2022.

Go was the personal aide and special assistant of the senior Duterte prior to becoming senator in 2019 and again in 2025, topping the polls during the latter.

RELATED: Robin Padilla pondering retirement abroad if 'gov't system doesn't change'

He had filed to run for president in 2022 with Dela Rosa as his running mate but both withdrew, keeping their place in the Senate.

Former police chief Dela Rosa was elected senator in 2019 and 2025 but is currently in hiding due to an arrest warrant for his involvement in the crimes of humanity charges against the older Duterte, now detained at The Hague.

Then-senator Cayetano previously ran for vice president in 2016 as the running mate of former chief executive Rodrigo Duterte, father of the current vice president; however, he finished third behind election winner Leni Robredo and future president Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

He returned to public office as foreign affairs secretary, a congressman and House Speaker, then eventually senator again. He is up for reelection in 2028.

Marcos, the sister of the current president, previously served as a congresswoman and governor of Ilocos Norte prior to her stints as senator, first in 2019 then securing reelection in 2025. She will be term-limited in 2031.

Marcoleta served six terms in Congress as a party-list representative before becoming a senator in 2025. He was recently arrested on plunder charges for receiving P75 million in undeclared campaign donations as a congressman.

RELATED: 'No comment': Sharon Cuneta calls Kiko Pangilinan, Robin Padilla Senate clash a 'non-issue'

ROBIN PADILLA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Katherine Luna hopes to sustain showbiz comeback for her eight children

Katherine Luna hopes to sustain showbiz comeback for her eight children

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 13 hours ago
Award-winning indie actress Katherine Luna is hoping that her showbiz career will continue to flourish following her comeback...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Good luck': Ai-AI delas Alas unfazed by ex remarrying in US

'Good luck': Ai-AI delas Alas unfazed by ex remarrying in US

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 days ago
Ai-Ai delas Alas wishes her ex-husband luck after getting married again.
Entertainment
fbtw
Moira denies being third party in Sam Milby, Catriona Gray breakup

Moira denies being third party in Sam Milby, Catriona Gray breakup

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Singer Moira dela Torre has broken her silence after her name was dragged into the breakup of actor Sam Milby and Miss Universe...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jodi Sta. Maria narrates docu on Bangsamoro women, peace

Jodi Sta. Maria narrates docu on Bangsamoro women, peace

By Jan Milo Severo | 8 days ago
Award-winning actress Jodi Sta. Maria is lending her voice to ABS-CBN News’ latest documentary, which tells the stories...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ellen Adarna says bundles of cash in viral video are John Lloyd Cruz&rsquo;s child support

Ellen Adarna says bundles of cash in viral video are John Lloyd Cruz’s child support

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Ellen Adarna had a playful response to questions about the bundles of cash featured in her latest Instagram video.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Travis Scott, Keith Richards feature on GTA VI soundtrack

Travis Scott, Keith Richards feature on GTA VI soundtrack

1 day ago
The "GTA VI" soundtrack will include a total of 34 previously unreleased tracks.
Entertainment
fbtw
Judy Ann Santos on why she has a life coach

Judy Ann Santos on why she has a life coach

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
Judy Ann Santos believes that having a life coach doesn’t mean that something has to be wrong.
Entertainment
fbtw
Alfredo Buenaventura, our new National Artist for music

Alfredo Buenaventura, our new National Artist for music

By Baby A. Gil | 1 day ago
After a long delay that was threatening to become more and more controversial by the day, the names of the latest batch named...
Entertainment
fbtw
Rhian Ramos on dismissed case filed by former driver: 'I know the truth'

Rhian Ramos on dismissed case filed by former driver: 'I know the truth'

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Rhian Ramos revealed that she knew that the cases filed against her, Michelle Dee, and Samantha Panlilio by their...
Entertainment
fbtw
Directors say 'Forgotten Island' platform to tell Filipino story
play
Exclusive

Directors say 'Forgotten Island' platform to tell Filipino story

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Beyond highlighting Philippine experiences in a major feature film, a big factor of "Forgotten Island" is that a...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with