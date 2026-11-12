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Angelina Jolie talks living simple life in a united world during Manila visit

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
November 12, 2026 | 2:54pm
Angelina Jolie talks living simple life in a united world during Manila visit
Angelina Jolie speaks during a talk for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Inclusive Growth Summit in Taguig last November 11, 2026.
ASEAN 2026

MANILA, Philippines — Filmmaker and humanitarian Angelina Jolie reflected on her personal connection to Cambodia and what she hopes the future holds for her six children.

The Oscar-winning actress was in the Philippines earlier this week for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Inclusive Growth Summit held in a Taguig mall, joining a talk titled "Cambodia, Courage, and the Power of Staying."

Angelina's history with Cambodia dates back to 2001 when she filmed her first "Lara Croft" movie there, and recalled a warm reception by locals.

She would return to Cambodia as a volunteer then later adopt her first child Maddox, who was an orphan in Battambang. The experience inspired Angelina to adopt two more kids, and give birth to three of her own with ex-husband Brad Pitt. 

The filmmaker called being her children's mother "the greatest gift that I've been allowed in my life," reiterating again how grateful she was for the welcome her family gets from the countries her kids are from.

Her connection to Cambodia grew stronger when she opted to adapt Loung Ung's "First They Killed My Father," a movie about the human rights activist's childhood being forced to train as a soldier while her siblings were in labor camps.

Related: Japan, Vietnam, Taiwan top Filipinos' holiday travel wishlists

Ung co-wrote the film's script with Angelina, who tapped the assistance of local director Rithy Panh to co-produce. Panh was present for the Inclusive Growth Summit talk.

It was at that point that Angelina noted how humanitarian work requires an individual to be present, to actually be on the ground with the people needing help.

"I'm very happy to spend more time in places and make friends and neighbors," said the actress. "So much of life is listening, listening to the other person, another person in your own family or another person across the world."

She recalled how Cambodia was filled with landmines when she first visited many years ago. It is one of the many concerns the country faced: poaching, deforestation, and illegal mining of gems.

Angelina stressed the importance of protecting land while also advocating for communities to pursue livelihood opportunities that does not disrupt the environment.

"I really want to find a way where it goes from aid relief to really just investment, so people are taking care of themselves and don't need you, and you're investing in their independence," she added.

Related: Let kids be kids: The lasting happiness of real-world play

These initiatives are being extended into cultural restoration in Cambodia by Angelina and Panh, the former also seeking to have a residency for local artists.

She praised the capacities of countries worldwide because of their talented communities, rich cultures, and natural resources.

"What struck me was that the countries that are treated like they have nothing often have so much," Angelina explained. "If they had been given the support and they could trade fairly and they could produce fairly, they wouldn't need that much at all."

Angelina also touched on how technology could affect creativity, economics, and politics. She reiterated the need for decisiveness for youth education and preparation.

All of her children — Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne — are of legal age now, but the 51-year-old still dreams of having a simple life for her kids.

"It's not a sacrifice to live a life for others. It's a great joy," Angelina said, expressing her hopes for a "more united world."

Other speakers at the Inclusive Growth Summit were Lea Salonga, Kylie Verzosa, Rajo Laurel, Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala, and his son Jaime Alfonso.

RELATED: Budget airline launches routes between Vietnam and Cebu, Clark

ANGELINA JOLIE

ASEAN
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