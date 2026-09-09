Janus del Prado reveals threats amid critical, humorous posts

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Janus del Prado said he received a death threat following his critical political posts on social media.

The former child actor has been posting his critiques on his social media account, many of which were his humurous take on controversial personalities and current events.

One of his most recent talked-about post was when he poked fun at singer-turned-lawyer Jimmy Bondoc's passing the Bar examinations in 2023. Coincidentally, this year's Bar exams are ongoing until September 13.

Janus took to Facebook to share a message for those taking the Bar, writing: “Huwag kayo kabahan sa Bar Exams. Si Jimmy Bondoc nga nakapasa eh.”

The post drew mixed reactions online, including criticism from some social media users and members of the legal profession.

Janus later shared a message from an account that challenged him to a confrontation and appeared to threaten him.

“Ano gusto mo, gyera ng bala? Sabihin mo puntahan kami. Tapang mo, boy,” the user wrote.

Rather than back down, Janus responded with another post, sarcastically telling his critics to make sure they bring guns.

He also addressed lawyers who took offense at his original joke.

“Dami nagalit na ibang ‘lawyers.’ Did I hit a nerve?” Janus wrote.

The actor also brushed aside comments accusing him of seeking attention on social media because he is no longer as active in showbiz.

“Eh, nasaan na ba kayo ngayon? ’Di ba mas madalas pa kayo sa SocMed kaysa sa courtroom?” he said.

Janus further questioned what he described as a double standard among some members of the legal profession, particularly when lawyers criticize public figures online but object when they themselves become the subject of jokes or criticism.

He said, however, that he appreciated his lawyer friends who understood the humor behind his post.

Some of them, he acknowledged, told him that the joke was hurtful because of how it was delivered.

“Kasi kahit gets mo o hindi, jokes are jokes, kahit may halo pang criticism ’yan. Especially when the joke isn’t even targeted at you,” Janus said.

The actor's posts have since sparked further discussion online about humor, criticism and the boundaries of social media exchanges, particularly when public figures become the subject of jokes.

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