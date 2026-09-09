'Versusan Live' drums up 'Drag Race Philippines' Season 4 excitement

Half of the "Drag Race Philippines" Season 4 cast performed at the recent "Versusan Live" at Vice Comedy Club last September 6, 2026

MANILA, Philippines — The anticipation and excitement for Season 4 of "Drag Race Philippines" are officially on.

Six of the twelve queens in the reality competition's upcoming fourth season showcased their charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent at "Versusan Live" by Adonis Prodhouse last September 6, Sunday.

New cast members Manza, Valeria, Maureen Biology, Merckz, Katana, and Taylor Sheesh each gave individual performances before taking part in lip-sync battles against drag queens from another local reality series "Drag Den, namely Shewarma, NAIA, and OA.

Joining in the camaraderie was "Drag Race Philippines" Season 2 and "Drag Race Down Under vs. the World" finalist M1ss Jade So.

"Versusan Live" gave the queens a video-game-style combat setup for the face-offs, showcasing iconic lip-sync performances to songs such as "Emotional" by Whitney Houston and "Padam Padam" by Kylie Minogue.

Related: M1ss Jade So enters 'Drag Race Down Under vs The World' finale

The battles generated pure, electric fun for drag race fans at the jam-packed Vice Comedy Club in Quezon City.

M1ss Jade So, for one, delivered an uproarious individual performance of one of pop diva Rihanna's biggest hits, "We Found Love," in her iconic gold ensemble from "Drag Race Down Under vs. the World." She later performed alongside Merck and Valeria, her fellow trans drag artists.

Also gracing the "Versusan" event were the iconic Divine Divas composed of "Drag Race Philippines" Season 1 winner Precious Paula Nicole, "Slaysian Royale" winner Brigiding, and the latter's runner-up Viñas Deluxe performing iconic hits by Destiny’s Child.

The inaugural "Versusan Live" is the inaugural edition of the event, delivering pure drag entertainment and drumming up excitement for "Drag Race Philippines" Season 4 premiering on September 25.

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