^

Entertainment

'Versusan Live' drums up 'Drag Race Philippines' Season 4 excitement

Bernard Decloedt - Philstar.com
September 9, 2026 | 1:42pm
'Versusan Live' drums up 'Drag Race Philippines' Season 4 excitement
Half of the "Drag Race Philippines" Season 4 cast performed at the recent "Versusan Live" at Vice Comedy Club last September 6, 2026
Philstar.com / Bernard Decloedt

MANILA, Philippines — The anticipation and excitement for Season 4 of "Drag Race Philippines" are officially on.

Six of the twelve queens in the reality competition's upcoming fourth season showcased their charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent at "Versusan Live" by Adonis Prodhouse last September 6, Sunday.

New cast members Manza, Valeria, Maureen Biology, Merckz, Katana, and Taylor Sheesh each gave individual performances before taking part in lip-sync battles against drag queens from another local reality series "Drag Den, namely Shewarma, NAIA, and OA.

Joining in the camaraderie was "Drag Race Philippines" Season 2 and "Drag Race Down Under vs. the World" finalist M1ss Jade So.

"Versusan Live" gave the queens a video-game-style combat setup for the face-offs, showcasing iconic lip-sync performances to songs such as "Emotional" by Whitney Houston and "Padam Padam" by Kylie Minogue.

Related: M1ss Jade So enters 'Drag Race Down Under vs The World' finale

The battles generated pure, electric fun for drag race fans at the jam-packed Vice Comedy Club in Quezon City.

M1ss Jade So, for one, delivered an uproarious individual performance of one of pop diva Rihanna's biggest hits, "We Found Love," in her iconic gold ensemble from "Drag Race Down Under vs. the World." She later performed alongside Merck and Valeria, her fellow trans drag artists.

Also gracing the "Versusan" event were the iconic Divine Divas composed of "Drag Race Philippines" Season 1 winner Precious Paula Nicole, "Slaysian Royale" winner Brigiding, and the latter's runner-up Viñas Deluxe performing iconic hits by Destiny’s Child.

The inaugural "Versusan Live" is the inaugural edition of the event, delivering pure drag entertainment and drumming up excitement for "Drag Race Philippines" Season 4 premiering on September 25.

RELATED: Taylor Sheesh banners 'Drag Race Philippines' Season 4 cast

DRAG RACE

DRAG RACE PHILIPPINES

RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Penelope Cruz, Javier Bardem play strained on-screen couple in new film

Penelope Cruz, Javier Bardem play strained on-screen couple in new film

By Adam Plowright | 6 hours ago
Penelope Cruz said she and Javier Bardem, who have done around 10 films together in total, always had to find a balance between...
Entertainment
fbtw
Bela Padilla opens up on personaL struggles while filming &lsquo;Life After You&rsquo;

Bela Padilla opens up on personaL struggles while filming ‘Life After You’

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 15 hours ago
What really happened to the friendship of Bela Padilla with Kim Chiu and Angelica Panganiban?
Entertainment
fbtw
The Notebook&rsquo; cast gives Manila production its heartbeat

The Notebook’ cast gives Manila production its heartbeat

By Carlo Orosa | 15 hours ago
Based on Nicholas Sparks’ beloved novel and the acclaimed film, “The Notebook The Musical” tells...
Entertainment
fbtw
After 17 years on air, &lsquo;Barangay Love Stories&rsquo; heads to television

After 17 years on air, ‘Barangay Love Stories’ heads to television

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
After 17 years on radio, “Barangay Love Stories” is making the jump to television.
Entertainment
fbtw
Hyun Bin on handling &lsquo;Made in Korea 2&rsquo; pressure,&lsquo; being cast&rsquo;s &lsquo;Big Brother&rsquo;

Hyun Bin on handling ‘Made in Korea 2’ pressure,‘ being cast’s ‘Big Brother’

By Nathalie Tomada | 15 hours ago
Hyun Bin admitted to feeling the pressure as he reprises the role of Ki-tae, an intelligence agent living a double life in...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
TV then and now: Bela Padilla voices concern over kids' digital consumption

TV then and now: Bela Padilla voices concern over kids' digital consumption

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Actress-director Bela Padilla has voiced concern over the growing number of violent incidents involving young people, particularly...
Entertainment
fbtw
Dingdong Dantes reveals condition for Zia to join &lsquo;The Voice Kids&rsquo;

Dingdong Dantes reveals condition for Zia to join ‘The Voice Kids’

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Dingdong gave one condition before allowing his firstborn to follow in his footsteps. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Owen Wilson leaves tough action work to Alan Ritchson in 'Runner'

Owen Wilson leaves tough action work to Alan Ritchson in 'Runner'

By Huw Griffith | 6 hours ago
Owen Wilson said as an actor and a movie buff, it was a thrill to see how the action sequences were put together.
Entertainment
fbtw
Star Worx&rsquo;s Queenay Mercado produces short play festival

Star Worx’s Queenay Mercado produces short play festival

By Jerry Donato | 15 hours ago
 Social media personality and TV5’s Star Worx artist Queenay Mercado dabbles in theater as a co-producer of the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with