So Ji Sub show releases ticket details for all-seated Manila fan meeting

So Ji-sub gestures in the middle of a photoshoot.

MANILA, Philippines — Ticketing information for "Agent Kim Reactivated" star So Ji-sub's Manila return have been released by Live Nation Philippines.

The show promoter announced last week that the Korean actor would be coming back to the country for the first since before the pandemic.

Ji-sub's "Soulmate The Timeless" Asia fan meeting tour will be heading to the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City on November 5, sandwiched between stops in Macau, Taipei, Jakarta, and Bangkok.

Prices for the all-seated Manila show are as follows:

Balcony 2 - P4,500

Balcony 1 - P7,500

Loge - P11,000

Floor - P12,500

VIP Package 2 - P16,250

VIP Package 1 - P17,250

All ticket holders will get a post card, photocard with printed signature, take part in a hi-bye session, and participate in a fan sign raffle. VIPs will additionally have a chance for a group photo with Ji-sub (by pair for Package 1 individuals, by groups of 15 for Package 2 individuals).

There will be two pre-selling dates: Mastercard via the Priceless website on September 16 and Live Nation Philippines via the promoter's website the following day, both from noon to midnight.

The general selling of tickets begins on September 18 from noon via Ticketnet outlets and its website.

Ji-sub rose to global prominence via the 2004 drama "Memories of Bali," co-starring other Hallyu stars, Ha Ji-won and Zo In-sung. He followed it up with other hit K-dramas, including "Oh My Venus" with Shin Min-a and "The Master’s Sun" with Gong Hyo-jin.

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