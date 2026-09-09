'Never been in question': Kakie Pangilinan stresses love for 'ate' KC Concepcion

Composite photos of Sharon Cuneta with her eldest daughters Kakie Pangilinan (left) and KC Concepcion (right).

MANILA, Philippines — Singer-actress Kakie Pangilinan made it clear that while she and older half-sister KC Concepcion have not spoken in a while, the love between them remains strong.

Kakie was interviewed by showbiz host Ogie Diaz on the latter's YouTube channel, where the singer-actress was promoting her debut film "Edjop," about the titular Martial Law activist played by Elijah Canlas.

Following a discussion on the film, Ogie shifted the conversation to Kakie's family, particularly mother Sharon Cuneta, father Kiko Pangilinan, and KC.

Kakie is the eldest biological child of Sharon and Kiko, while KC is Sharon's oldest with ex-husband Gabby Concepcion.

Ogie asked the current dynamic and relationship between KC and Kakie. She initially stated that out of respect for her parents, she might not give a complete answer.

"I can say this confidently, she's my sister, there's no way around that," Kakie said. "I don't get why people try to detract, never kong naisip na half-sister ko siya — biologically that's true — but as far as I'm concerned, I love her very much."

The singer-actress admitted to missing KC as they have not spoken in a really long time. Kakie said that they are working on it and understands that certain situations arise in most families.

"I want to make that very clear: I have always loved my ate, I love my ate so much," Kakie reiterated, noting how she had put KC's name first in cakes she orders for her parents despite not speaking to or seeing each other in a while.

"That's never been in question, na mahal ko ate ko, for sure," she ended.

In the same interview, Kakie laughed off the rumors romantically linking her to "Edjop" co-star Elijah because of previous promos for the film. She also confirmed her relationship to Dan Laurel, a member of the prominent Laurel clan. — Video from Ogie Diaz's YouTube channel

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