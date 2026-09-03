Roselle Monteverde says Barbie Forteza 'right' lead star for 'Saving Cherry'

The cast of Regal Films' "Saving Cherry" at the movie's red carpet and screening held in Gateway Mall, Cubao, Quezon City on September 1, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines — Barbie Forteza hopes her new film “Saving Cherry” can give audiences something they need amid the challenges of everyday life: a reason to laugh and feel good.

The lead star acknowledged that finding joy can be difficult in the current climate, making a lighthearted movie all the more meaningful.

“Sa panahon ngayon medyo challenging. Kailangan natin ng tawa. Kailangan natin ng something na makakapagpasaya sa ‘tin,” she said during the red carpet premiere of the movie in Quezon City last Tuesday, September 1.

The actress also appealed to moviegoers to help spread the word about the film after watching it, regardless of their personal take on the story.

“Whatever you think about the film after, please post about it. Help us promote,” she said.

“Saving Cherry” stars Barbie in the title role, with the film blending comedy and heart while tackling themes that resonate with audiences today.

Executive producer Roselle Monteverde, meanwhile, expressed her appreciation for the cast, saying she was particularly mindful of the message the movie would convey.

“I’m really glad that I have this cast… Kasi unang-una, bilang babae, napaka-importante sa akin kung anong mensahe nitong pelikulang ‘to,” Monteverde said.

She also praised Barbie for accepting the role, believing that the actress was the right person to bring Cherry to life.

“Ako’y natutuwa na nagawa ‘to. Ako’y natutuwa na tinanggap ni Barbie,” she added.

Monteverde said finding the right actress for the project took time, but she ultimately believed the wait was worth it.

“Sa isip ko talaga I waited for the perfect cast… We would say ang ganda talaga ng timing,” she said.

For Barbie, “Saving Cherry” arrives at a time when audiences may be looking for films that can provide a much-needed break from the realities of daily life.

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