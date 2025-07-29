^

Barbie Forteza, Maris Racal want to collaborate anew

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 29, 2025 | 10:42am
Barbie Forteza, Maris Racal want to collaborate anew
Maris Racal and Barbie Forteza
Netflix Philippines via YouTube

MANILA, Philippines — Actresses Barbie Forteza and Maris Racal expressed new interest in collaborating on a project together.

Barbie shared on X, formerly Twitter, a local reviewer's comparison of Marvel Studios' "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" and Filipino film "Sunshine," exclaiming her interest to see the latter which Maris headlines.

Maris responded to Barbie's post with several teary-eyed emojis and reposted it with a screenshot from their appearance on Netflix Philippines' digital series "Bida/Bida" last year.

"Barbie what if… work tayo," Maris wrote in her repost, to which Barbie said as she reposted herself, "What if… game."

Maris is currently promoting "Sunshine" as it enters its second week in Philippine cinemas, having finished her show "Incognito" and also starring in "Sosyal Climbers" earlier this year.

Barbie meanwhile stars in "Beauty Empire" with Kyline Alcantara and Ruffa Gutierrez, and is also having her own headliner movie "P77" hitting theaters on July 30.

RELATED: Barbie Forteza handpicked for 'P77,' says director Derick Cabrido

